There have been several moments during my time at BU when I’m gearing up for an early morning walk, feeling homesick, in need of time for myself, or simply craving a delicious pastry. And when that urge hits, I have to follow through. So, if you’ve ever had the same problem, here’s a curated list of spots near BU Campus that serve the best treats!

Clear Flour Bakery To begin, my personal favorite (largely due to its proximity to my dorm) is Clear Flour Bakery. Nestled into a tiny neighborhood, and always with a long line at its doors, Clear Flour serves up pastries that rival some I’ve had in Paris. Their flaky croissants with ham & gruyere, olive fougasse, world peace cookie, and dark chocolate pretzel croissants are delicious! Every week, they have a rotating menu of specialty flavors. If a croissant snack isn’t complete without a coffee to top it off, pop over to their coffee bar next door to grab a cup of their home-roasted coffee or shop their curated jams, spreads, and other goods. I love the vibe of this small neighborhood spot! Photo by Melk Hagelslag from Pixabay Greystone Cafe and Bakery Recently, I was exploring the South End and popped into Greystone. This window pop-up shop with amazing baked goods is the cutest mother-daughter-run cafe. They serve an amazing croissant and dark chocolate tahini banana bread, and their famous apple cake deserves its fame. Something unexpected to try is their Turkey sandwich; A friend of mine who also recently tried it said he’d never written home about a sandwich until this one! Greystone is truly a special experience despite being a bit of a further walk from campus, or a short t-stop ride to Copley. If you find yourself with a little extra time one day, it’s definitely worth a try! Photo by Rishiraj Singh Parmar from Pexels La Kon The last spot on my list is located in Coolidge Corner and also has a branch in Seaport. La Kon is a small hole-in-the-wall bakery with a consistently long line. If you’re looking to try the viral square croissants, this is the place to go. Beyond that, their traditional pastries are also amazing. Be sure to try their tiramisu in a box, their classic pain au chocolate, or almond croissant. I love their balance of trying new trendy flavors and sticking to the beloved classics to create cool, experimentative pastries. They’re open Wednesday through Sunday, so arrive early to get a taste!

If you’re ever in need of a treat or want to try something new, check out one of these yummy spots!

Happy Tasting!

