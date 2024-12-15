Top 10 Most Unforgettable Moments Of 2024

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at BU chapter.

Well, here we are; another year in the books.

For most people, 2024 has been a rollercoaster of highs, lows, and everything in between. Whether it was the pop culture drama, the presidential election, or the death of a beloved musician, there’s no denying that there has been a fair share of memorable events to recall for years to come. With it all coming to an end, grab a snack, sit back, and let’s take a couple of minutes to look back at the top moments of 2024.

The U.S. Presidential Election

Although Election Day took place in November, there were many unusual events leading up to it. In May 2024, Former President Donald Trump was convicted of 34 felony counts in his New York state trial, according to AP News. This made him the very first president to have taken a mug shot—a very infamous picture, might I add. Just two months later, the former president survived an assassination attempt at his campaign rally in Pennsylvania, escaping with a nick on his ear. In the very same month, President Joe Biden announced his withdrawal from the 2024 election race and endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris. She became the second woman, first Black woman, and first South Asian person to become a Democratic presidential nominee, according to the Center for American Women and Politics. Ultimately, the 2024 election concluded with Donald J. Trump securing every swing state and thus becoming the president-elect of the United States. Photo by Janine Robinson on Unsplash

Kendrick Lamar and Drake’s Rap Feud

On a lighter note, Kendrick Lamar and Drake fans were treated to a great deal of new music this year. According to the BBC, tensions between the two came to a head with Lamar’s verse in “Like That,” which was a response to Drake and J. Cole’s 2023 track “First Person Shooter.” After that, each artist released diss track after diss track, making it an awesome year for rap enthusiasts. Lamar’s hip-hop song “Not Like Us” topped the U.S. Billboard charts and received multiple nominations at the Grammy Awards, according to Variety. The song featured West Coast elements (where Lamar grew up) while simultaneously responding to the feud with Drake. Then, in September 2024, Lamar was named the 2025 Superbowl Halftime Performer. Who do you think won the feud, Kendrick or Drake? I think you might know my answer.

North America’s Solar Eclipse

On April 8, NASA’s predicted solar eclipse was viewed by many across the United States. Previously, the most recent solar eclipse that was visible in America was in 2017, CBS said. The next total solar eclipse that can be seen from the United States will be in 2044, according to NASA. However, there will be a few others before then that will be partially visible from various locations around the country. According to Commercial Appeal, American Paper Optics sold over 70 million pairs of solar eclipse eyewear and had expected to reach 75 million by the day of the eclipse. “Put your phone down for the first time in modern history and enjoy it,” instructed Jason Lewin, chief marketing officer of American Paper Optics. Ironically, I saw more phones out that day than solar eclipse glasses. That’s Gen Z for you!

Two NASA Astronauts Stuck in Space

Astronauts Butch Wilmore and Sunita Williams went into orbit on June 5, arriving at the International Space Station the following day. However, this didn’t happen without a struggle. According to PBS, Wilmore and Williams faced “a cascade of thruster failures and helium leaks.” The pair is unable to return home on their original capsule, as NASA has deemed it unfit for flight. They are scheduled to return on a SpaceX flight around the end of February. The retired Navy captains have taken the chance to speak to all of us down on Earth. They have attended numerous interviews and even spoke to elementary school students about their experience in space, how they have overcome this ordeal, and their current happenings on the International Space Station. Wilmore and Williams will spend the next few months working with the crew in space, with Williams taking over as station commander. Tumisu / Pixabay

Love Island USA Season 6

The Love Island franchise garnered a lot of attention with their latest release of Love Island USA. Season 6 features new host Ariana Madix, star of the hit reality series Vanderpump Rules, who replaced former host Sarah Hyland. After Madix’s turbulent breakup with Vanderpump co-star Tom Sandoval, many fans were excited to see her join the Love Island team. Throughout the season, we saw the rise of new influencers like Leah Kateb, Serena Page, and Jana Craig. The audience also got to see their budding friendship, now known as PPG, or “Powerpuff Girls.” Each of these ladies have collaborated with various companies such as Dunkin’, Spotify, and NYX Cosmetics. Not to mention, all three have found lasting love on the show: Kateb with Miguel Harichi, Page with Kordell Beckham, and Craig with Kenny Rodriguez. Successful and in love? I need to take a page out of their books!

Paris Summer Olympic Games

This year’s Summer Olympics featured a new competitive event: Breaking. More commonly known as “breakdancing,” breaking has been a key aspect of urban culture around the world. According to Time, the event was first introduced at the 2018 Youth Olympic Games, where it became a hit. Two years later, it was decided that breaking would be added to the Paris program. The most viral competitor of this event was an Australian B-girl named Rachael Gunn, better known as “Raygun.” Her eccentric moves were the highlight of the Olympics for many viewers. Sadly, breaking will not return for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympic Games. Stephen Nedoroscik, the pommel horse specialist for the Olympic men’s gymnastics team, proved to be a memorable name after his performance at the 2024 games. Nedoroscik notably secured the bronze medal for pommel horse, which allowed the men’s gymnastics team to secure a bronze medal for the first time since the 2008 Beijing Olympic Games, according to the Los Angeles Times. What were your thoughts on Raygun’s performance, yay or nay? Photo by Andrea Maschio from Unsplash

Brat Summer and The Rise of Electropop

Charli XCX became a household name with the release of her sixth studio album, Brat. The internet was immediately obsessed with this album, and Brat became the new trend of the summer. Both men and women sported electric lime green tops and listened to this emerging genre of music: Electropop. Many artists, such as Charli XCX, have begun merging elements of electronic and pop music by creating songs with synthesized beats and catchy tunes. Brat has dominated our current pop culture with no chance of leaving anytime soon. The “SWEAT Tour” featured artists Charli XCX and Troye Sivan showcasing their albums, Brat and Something to Give Each Other, respectively. Many fans loved the confidence and high energy that these albums exuded. Although summer has passed, the “brat” lifestyle is never-ending. Lime green will always be in.

The Infamous P. Diddy Trial

Iconic rapper and music mogul Sean Combs, better known by his alias P. Diddy, faced mounting legal troubles as allegations of sex trafficking and racketeering surfaced. On Sept. 16, Combs was arrested in the Manhattan Park Hyatt Hotel on account of these charges. According to The New York Times, he pleaded not guilty but was denied bail twice. He remains incarcerated at the Metropolitan Detention Center until his scheduled trial, which is set to take place this upcoming May 5. If convicted of racketeering, Combs may face life in prison. Earlier this year, authorities raided the artist’s $62 million Los Angeles home and seized electronic devices to review as potential evidence. The home is rumored to be the location of Combs’ “freak-offs,” which Variety defined as “Diddy’s wild sex parties filled with illegal activity.” Many people online have joked about the situation, but it makes you wonder how many of your favorite artists may have been involved with P. Diddy.

The Death of Liam Payne

In October 2024, many fans of the hit boy band One Direction faced some terrible news: star Liam Payne tragically fell to his death at his hotel in Argentina, according to AP News. For Gen Z’ers, this marked one of the first deaths of an influential and nostalgic figure. Fans have been keeping up with One Direction and its former members for the last 15 years. Payne’s music career did not end with One Direction, as he launched a solo career with his debut single “Strip That Down.” The chart-topping song marked success for the singer, with fans across the world appreciating the music that each member released after the band separated. What was the first One Direction song you ever heard?

Wicked (2024) Is Now In Theaters