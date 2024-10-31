The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at BU chapter.

It can be difficult to choose a new costume every year. Wearing repetitive outfits out on Halloween can become redundant and the fear of wearing the same costume as someone else can make planning stressful.

To spark your imagination, here are my top costume ideas and how to style them:

Strawberry Shortcake The first costume I want to see this year is Strawberry Shortcake! This look can be styled by pairing green striped tights, a plain red corset top, and red boxers to layer. You can even accessorize with strawberry jewelry and a red headband. Photo via Lirika Matoshi Indiana jones One of my favorite ideas for this year is Indiana Jones! This look can be dressed up or down with pieces already in your closet. I would style this costume by pairing a khaki skirt or shorts with any button-down shirt. Then to top it all off, you can add boots, a hat, and a whip. Poison Ivy This is a more straightforward costume that focuses on an all-green base. This could be a green dress or skirt and shirt combo. I would then add fake leaf decor to tie the costume together. You could even accessorize with a leaf “poison ivy” crown for some extra flare! Photo by Tone Høines from Unsplash Showgirl Next on my list is a Vegas-inspired showgirl costume. You can start with any base dress that gives 1920s flapper vibes and then add feathers to your hair to solidify the look! Pillsbury Doughboy This costume is unique yet fairly simple, requiring only a few pieces. I would style this costume by wearing a white skirt and a white tube top. To accessorize the costume, you can add a chef’s hat and a cute white bow tie. This look is so cute and so unique! Queen of Hearts Although the Queen of Hearts costume has been done before, I think it’s making a comeback in new variations. Personally, I think this costume is the cutest when put together yourself rather than store-bought. For the best look, I would pair a plain red corset with a skirt. And to add the cherry on top, consider adding some playing cards to the corset or skirt (if you know how to sew). Chappell Roan If you want to reference a pop culture icon from this year, dress up as Chappell Roan! You could pull inspiration from any of her on-stage performances. Of course, Chappell’s signature red hair could make or break this look. I would pair any outfit with a red, curly wig to match her hair color and texture. Photo by Justin Higuchi distributed under a CC BY 2.0 license Vector from “Despicable Me” A costume I definitely want to see is Vector from Despicable Me (2010). To complete this look, I would pair an orange romper with white boots. For accessories, add fake glasses and a bubble gun for your own personal “shrink ray.” Marie Antoinette The last costume I hope to see this year is Marie Antoinette. This look can include a corset with white lace stockings along with lace ruffle shorts or a white skirt. Be sure to add lots of ribbon and bows to an updo hairstyle to perfectly emulate the queen’s aesthetic!

Happy Halloween, Terriers!

Want to keep up with HCBU? Make sure to like us on Facebook, follow us on Instagram, check out our Pinterest board, watch us on TikTok, and read our latest Tweets!