Thriving Or Barely Surviving? The Reality Of Being A Dual-Degree Student

When I tell people I’m pursuing two degrees—one in business administration and one in journalism—people’s reactions are usually the same: a wide-eyed look, a raised eyebrow, and a cautious, “How do you manage that?” Honestly, it depends on the day.

Let me start by saying that being a dual-degree student can feel like the ultimate power move. You’re not committing to only one path and you’re combining fields, blending creativity with strategy. Because of this, you gain a broader skill set.

I feel like a girl boss on good days, switching from business cases to writing feature stories. Why choose between passion and practicality when I can do both? It’s rewarding to know I’m equipping myself with multiple career options and keeping my interests alive in two different fields.

But let me not romanticize it too much.

Being a dual-degree student is exhausting. Juggling two majors often feels like having two full-time jobs. One minute, I’m analyzing financial statements, and the next, I’m cramming deadlines for articles. The mental switch is tough and sometimes it leaves me questioning my sanity. There are moments when I have to remind myself why I chose this path in the first place.

Spoiler alert: It’s not for the faint of heart.

The pressure to succeed in both fields is intense and stressful. Keeping up with everything can lead to burnout, and that nagging feeling of Am I doing enough? tends to creep in. Balancing two distinct fields requires time management skills that are constantly being tested.

However, being a dual-degree student has taught me how to manage my time, thrive under pressure, and push through the hard moments. It’s challenging, but I’ve found strength in knowing I’m preparing for a career that reflects my diverse interests. While it isn’t easy, the benefits of expanding my knowledge and opportunities make pursuing a dual degree worth the effort.

So, to all the girls considering IT, is it easy? No. But is it worth it? Absolutely.

