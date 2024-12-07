The Her Campus National Editors write about products we love and think you’ll love too. Her Campus has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase. All products are in stock and all prices are accurate as of publication.
Looking for gifts that will delight your friends and family? This unnecessary gift guide has you covered with items perfect for those who appreciate the finer non-necessities in life.
From lavish socks to deluxe laundry sets, here are some ideal presents for the people on your shopping list who deserve nothing but the best.
- Bombas socks
Bombas, the most expensive socks on the market, are a perfect over-the-top stocking stuffer. They cost roughly fifteen dollars per pair, with the four-packs totaling just over fifty dollars.
Socks are the quintessential fall-back gift. So if you want to spruce up your sock game, Bombas are the way to go!
- barefoot dreams robe
A good lounge robe is the perfect holiday gift for anyone you know who needs to relax more. There are so many options on the market, but the cream of the crop is Barefoot Dreams.
Ranging from $99 to $168, the Barefoot Dreams robes come in various colors and materials, such as ribbed, cotton jerseys, microfiber, and more.
- cozyland pajamas
In the same realm as robes, pajamas are an excellent gift for anyone who loves their sleep. While we tend to reach for our oversized t-shirts and old sweat shorts, it’s always a good idea to gift the luxury of a coordinating PJ set to those we love.
- hourglass makeup brushes
As unhygienic as they are, most of us have had our makeup brushes for years. If you want to pleasantly surprise the makeup lover in your life this holiday season, treat them to these luxurious brushes.
All of the brushes cost over $30 and are made with vegan, PETA-approved bristles, guaranteed to give you an airbrushed look.
- dedcool laundry set
One of my favorite fragrance companies, DedCool, recently went viral for their laundry detergent.
My recommendation from their home line is the “Laundry Day Set,” which includes detergent, dryer sheets, and linen spray, all in the scent of your choice. Priced at $97, this is perfect for your friends and family who are weirdly particular about their laundry routine.
The holiday season is fast approaching, so if you still need to shop for the luxurious people in your life, this guide is a great place to start.
