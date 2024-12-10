The Ultimate Holiday Gift Guide For Each Member Of Your Family

The Her Campus National Editors write about products we love and think you’ll love too. Her Campus has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase. All products are in stock and all prices are accurate as of publication.
The season of gift-giving isn’t easy when it comes to figuring out the perfect gift for your loved ones. It’s difficult to find gifts that you know will be appreciated, and you want something that feels thoughtful and personal without having to break the bank. As someone who struggles with this every year, I’ve done my research to formulate the ultimate gift guide for each member of your family for the 2024 holiday season.
- For your mom
-
My mom is always the most difficult person in my family to shop for. The first store I turn to when looking for gifts for my mom is Anthropologie. I’ve pulled some of the best mom-approved gifts from their website that can be delivered straight to your door.
While every candle from Anthropologie doubles as amazing home decor, the Capri Blue Volcano Capiz Jar Candle is bound to match whatever style your mom loves. The neutral pearly white color is classy and heightens any space. It also comes in four different sizes!
This Beaded Monogram Clutch is also the perfect addition to anyone’s bag collection. It gives a personalized touch to an easy gift!
A scarf is also an option to gift for the upcoming colder months. There are so many different styles, colors, and priced scarves on the market that make this gift perfect for anyone. Some of my favorite places to look for warm scarves that can add a pop of color (or just an extra layer of warmth for the winter months) are J. Crew, H&M, and Free People.
Check out these scarves!
By Anthropologie Brushed Woven Scarf: Vertical Multi-Stripe Edition
- For Your Dad
-
Regardless of your dad’s interests, slippers make a universally appreciated gift.
Here are two pairs of slippers that I know my dad would love to receive this December:
Men’s Wicked Good Slippers, Venetian
Another option is a watch! While your dad might already have a favorite watch, he most likely does not have a personalized watch roll. With the ability to add customizations on the website, this gift is easily specialized to match his taste:
- For your Sister
-
When I think about what to get my sister, I usually ask myself what I would want her to get me. The perfect gift for your sister may be different based on her age or niche interests, but here are some gifts that I think any girl would enjoy.
Digital cameras are taking over our Instagram feeds, and this digital camera from Urban Outfitters is not only cute but relatively inexpensive compared to the viral Canon or Kodak cameras.
Another reliable gift is one of these adorable makeup bags from BlackBough. The diverse options of patterns make this the perfect gift for your sister. She can use it as a makeup bag, pencil case, travel bag, etc. This is a gift that will be appreciated regardless of your sister’s favorite colors or interests!
- For your Brother
-
If your brother is a huge sports fan (or even if he’s not!), think about getting him his favorite team’s jersey, hat, or sweatshirt.
Here’s a link to the perfect hat he can wear to the next Celtics game! For a higher-budget alternative, get him tickets to an upcoming sports event. Aside from being an exciting gift for him, this is a great way to spend extra time with your siblings.
Pajamas are another great gift idea because everyone can appreciate a comfy pair. Get your brother a new pair of pajama pants that he can wear to stay cozy any time of year!
No matter how much money or time you spend on gifts this year, the best gift you can give is the gift of time.
Enjoy spending extra time with your family and friends this season!
