The Her Campus National Editors write about products we love and think you’ll love too. Her Campus has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase. All products are in stock and all prices are accurate as of publication.
Without a doubt, my holiday wish list is jam-packed with beauty items every year. I either hope to stock up on my favorite products or I simply want to try something new!
Having worked in the beauty industry during past holiday seasons, I have a keen eye for the best-value beauty gifts on the market. Here are just a few items in each beauty category that are perfect gifts for the beauty lovers in your life!
- Makeup
-
e.l.f. Cosmetics is my go-to for beauty gifts because their holiday sets are always a sweet deal. With this lip oil quad, you can either give the whole set or divide the lip oils to give to a few people. You could even gift one to yourself! I especially love this set because it has the new glimmer lip oils, perfect for a sparkly holiday lip.
MAC lipsticks are always a classic choice for makeup lovers. This mini trio set comes in either reds or neutrals and is great for people to test out the MAC Lustreglass lipsticks. Be sure to purchase this set as soon as possible, as they tend to run out of stock quickly!
If there is one makeup item that tends to be forgotten, it has to be makeup brushes! That’s why this set by Real Techniques makes for a fabulous stand-out present. Even better, the price and quality of these brushes really can’t be beat.
- Haircare
-
Though some might consider a shampoo-conditioner duo to be a lackluster gift, I think purchasing someone their favorite hair products is such a thoughtful present. Plus, mini sets like this one would be perfect for traveling. I love this Biolage set for those with color-treated hair!
OLAPLEX really hit it out of the park with this gift set! If you know someone who has been dying to try these hair products, I highly recommend this kit that comes with seven of OLAPLEX’s top products. Also, like the Biolage set, these mini sizes are great for frequent travelers.
- Skincare
-
L’Occitane is both a classic and trendy brand, making it a wonderful gift for beauty lovers of all ages. This eight-piece collection is filled with hand creams, shower gels, and body oils that come in four delicious scents. I prefer this collection over their original Hand & Body Care Favourites set ($18) as there’s a wider variety of products to try, making it easier for people to find their favorites!
Though on the higher end for skincare sets, this collection by fresh is a standout for me. Whether you know someone who loves the fresh brand or wants to try luxury skincare, this set has it all! With top-rated products like the Rose Deep Hydration Toner and Sugar Lip Treatment, you truly can’t go wrong with this gift.
- Fragrance
-
Saving the best for last, I think fragrances are my most gifted beauty items! I grew up purchasing my mom’s signature perfume, and always found it to be a truly sentimental present. I love fragrance sets like this YSL one not just for their adorable tiny bottles, but because people can try a couple of scents from their favorite luxury brands!
This REPLICA sampler set is a great choice if you’re unsure what someone’s favorite fragrance is. Coming with ten different scents, the fragrance-lover in your life is bound to find one they love! Plus, the REPLICA fragrances are unisex, meaning you can purchase these for men, women, and non-binary folks alike!
So, whether you’re shopping for your beauty enthusiast besties or wanting to treat your family, these beauty products are wonderful gifts for anyone on your list!
Happy shopping and may your holiday season be extra beauty-ful!
