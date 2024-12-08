The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The Her Campus National Editors write about products we love and think you’ll love too. Her Campus has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase. All products are in stock and all prices are accurate as of publication.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at BU chapter.

Without a doubt, my holiday wish list is jam-packed with beauty items every year. I either hope to stock up on my favorite products or I simply want to try something new!

Having worked in the beauty industry during past holiday seasons, I have a keen eye for the best-value beauty gifts on the market. Here are just a few items in each beauty category that are perfect gifts for the beauty lovers in your life!

Alanna Martine Kilkeary / Her Campus

So, whether you’re shopping for your beauty enthusiast besties or wanting to treat your family, these beauty products are wonderful gifts for anyone on your list!

Happy shopping and may your holiday season be extra beauty-ful!

Want to keep up with HCBU? Make sure to like us on Facebook, follow us on Instagram, check out our Pinterest board, watch us on TikTok, and read our latest Tweets!