With endless options to stream, sometimes choosing a movie can be difficult. But if you are up for cringing at cliché scenarios, awkwardly laughing at the screen, and just going with the flow, then the many Wattpad movies of 2024 may be the right choice for you.

Let’s delve into some of the original fiction and fanfiction that have made it big this year.

Boot Camp Produced straight from Wattpad and Webtoon studios, Boot Camp is your go-to young adult romantic comedy that—wait for it—is actually a coming-of-age story as well. Our protagonist’s clumsiness and hard work may come off as endearing to some, but her contradictory actions can make her a frustrating character to follow. Plus, her love interest is her camp counselor. So, suppose you’re ready to roast some marshmallows over a summer of self-discovery, heartbreak, conveniently placed conflicts, and bullies that follow tropes from every Disney Channel show ever. In that case, Boot Camp is the movie for you. Photo by Jonathan Forage from Unsplash Sidelined: The QB and Me This story is no different from the classic high school sports drama, revolving around an ambitious dancer and cheerleader who suddenly finds herself gaining the attention of the star quarterback. But, it’s not just about their respective sports; it’s about overcoming personal insecurities and navigating the social complexities of senior year of high school. If you’re into sports-themed rom-coms, Sidelined: The QB and Me might just be the perfect fit. Photo by Jean-Daniel Francoeur from Pexels Float Having read the Webtoon, this movie was definitely different than I imagined it would be. But at its heart, it’s a story about finding your footing when everything feels uncertain. The story is a slow burn, with cliché scenarios in and out of the water. But, the tension is real; there’s something about the way the characters balance each other. If you’re into dreamy, somewhat ethereal love stories that mix personal growth, Float definitely hits the mark. It’s a little weird, a little sweet, and just the right amount of emotional. Photo by Yoann Boyer from Unsplash The Tearsmith This movie is something my middle school self—as an avid fantasy and fiction reader—would have eaten up. It follows the forbidden romance between two orphans who have been adopted by the same family. Their chemistry is undeniable. The film has the brooding, emotionally distant boy and the strong-willed, yet secretly vulnerable girl playing off each other in ways that keep you hooked. Their shared trauma adds depth to their relationship, and the step-sibling twist makes things complicated. If dark romance with trauma healing is your thing, The Tearsmith delivers. It’s messy, complicated, and deliciously dramatic. Culpa Mía While this film is not exactly 2024, the sequel Culpa Tuya is coming out later this month. So, Wattpad fans may want to catch up on another step-sibling-esque romance. This movie features a headstrong female lead who finds herself entangled in the world of her shady and charismatic stepbrother. As they navigate a romance laced with danger, forbidden attraction, and high-stakes action (including fast cars and shady deals), Culpa Mía makes for an interesting ride. The term “hermanita” is used way too much. And while it’s meant to add tension, it can feel a little overused. But, if you’re a fan of thrill-seeking romance with a side of adrenaline, Culpa Mía won’t disappoint.

These films will give you the drama you didn’t know you needed!

