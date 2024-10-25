The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The wait is finally over OBX fans! Season 4 of Outer Banks has officially dropped on Netflix, with Part One’s release on Oct.10. After what felt like an eternity, we’re back in the sun-soaked world of the Pogues and Kooks—where intrigue and tensions run high.

This season kicks off with a surprisingly calm atmosphere, as the Pogues attempt to settle down after their harrowing adventures in Season 3.

John B. finds himself at a crossroads, hesitating to take on a new mission as he fears following in his father’s troubled footsteps. This internal struggle adds depth to his character, showcasing the emotional toll of their past escapades.

Meanwhile, JJ’s unresolved daddy issues come to the forefront, revealing the complexities of his character. As he grapples with his familial relationships, his journey promises to be a captivating exploration of identity and loyalty.

Also in this season, Pope is in a steamy relationship with Cleo! Their chemistry ignites on-screen, providing some of the season’s most intense moments. The couple’s playful banter showcases how their bond has grown amidst the chaos of their lives. Pope’s evolution from the “brain” of the group to a romantic partner adds more depth to his character, highlighting his ability to balance love and friendship while navigating the challenges ahead.

Kiara’s fierce anger towards the Kooks escalates when they recklessly drive over her precious hatch and the turtles. Her passionate defense of the environment—and her friends—highlights her strong moral compass and loyalty, setting the stage for future confrontations with the Kooks.

Speaking of Kooks, Topper emerges as a more nuanced character this season. His growing discomfort with the Kook lifestyle raises questions about his loyalty and whether he might break away from the toxic influences surrounding him.

Rafe continues to embody the “bad boy” persona, remaining dangerously attractive, yet trouble-prone. His unpredictable actions keep viewers guessing about his true intentions.

As for Sarah, she seems to be sidelined in the initial episodes, contributing little to the action thus far. Hopefully, she will find her footing and reclaim her role in the group dynamic as the season progresses.

Season 4 of Outer Banks promises a thrilling ride, with fresh challenges and evolving relationships. As the Pogues and Kooks navigate their complex world, viewers are in for a treat: A show filled with mystery, drama, and unforgettable moments!

OBX Season 4, Part 2 will be available on Netflix on Nov. 7. So grab your popcorn and get ready to binge—this season is just getting started!

