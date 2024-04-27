The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

If I could only use one makeup product for the rest of my life, it would be blush. I love nothing more than the sun-kissed, burnt cheeks look. Indeed, not everyone is comfortable with bright red cheeks, which is why cream blushes are great. They are easy to apply, blend, and look natural. If you’re looking for a new blush this summer, you should try any of these products!

Morphe Wondertint Cheek & Lip Mousse This Morphe blush is incredibly natural, buildable, and affordable. I love that it goes on as a cream but blends like powder would. It also doubles as a lip product, so your smile can match your cheeks. My favorite shade to wear is “Amaze.” The only downside is that the product comes in a pot, so a brush is the best choice for application. Milani Cheek Kiss This liquid blush from Milani is super quick to apply and has a great color payoff. The formula is thin, which makes it easy to apply with your fingers, a brush, or a beauty blender. My favorite part is the radiant glow it gives your skin without using any shimmer. I like the shade “Rose Romance,” which has a warm and natural pink tone. Her Campus Media Design Team Nudies Matte All Over Face Blush Color I have never heard anyone discuss this blush, but it is one of my favorites. This blush stick is very creamy and easy to blend as it has a brush feature attached to one end. My shade, “Naughty n’ Spice,” is a burnt rose color that compliments a variety of skin tones. If you don’t like matte blushes, this brand also makes a glowy version of the product. NYX Sweet Cheeks Blush The best part of this blush is how pigmented it is. All I need is one dot, and my cheeks are stained. The formula is like a creamy mousse, which blends super quick. The product also has a wand, making application simple and speedy. I think this blush is an affordable dupe for the Rare Beauty blushes. The only downside is that it wears off relatively quickly, so it’s best to be worn with a powder blush on top. Charisse Kenion Glossier Cloud Paint This product is an OG. The cloud paints from Glossier come in a variety of fun and unique shades and has a great color payoff. You only need one small dot to get the perfect sun-kissed look! Super creamy and blendable, this blush gives a gorgeous glow, is very buildable, and looks nice and natural on the face.

Try out these blushes to perfect your summer makeup look!

