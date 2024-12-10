The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at BU chapter.

Spotify Wrapped 2024 dropped in early December, with recaps flooding Instagram stories. For those unfamiliar, Spotify tracks and stores data throughout the year regarding music moods, minutes listened, most played songs, and top artists. Spotify then compiles this information into an end-of-year presentation, letting users take a trip down memory lane and view trends in their listening.

When my Spotify Wrapped dropped, I was most definitely surprised at some of the results.

For a brief overview, I spent 37,839 minutes listening to Spotify. My top artist was Taylor Swift, and I listened to her music for 11,380 minutes. This made me a top 0.5% fan, meaning that about 30% of the time I listened to music on Spotify, I was listening to Taylor.

Following Taylor Swift were Flatland Cavalry, Fleetwood Mac, Sabrina Carpenter, and finally, Nicki Minaj. Each of these artists holds a special place in my heart, and I can easily attribute them to a specific memory or month of the year.

When I think of Flatland Cavalry, I think about playing their setlist before going to their concert (twice) with my best friends in my cowboy boots. I remember when Sabrina’s album Short n’ Sweet dropped on my last day of work, right before I left for college! I’m also transported back to listening to “Pink Friday Girls” by Nicki Minaj on repeat before going out with my friends. All of these artists are associated with memorable and special moments from 2024.

My top songs are “Guilty as Sin?” by Taylor Swift, “Blue Sky” by Kid Cudi, “You Should Probably Leave” by Chris Stapleton, “Rich Baby Daddy (feat. Sexxy Red & SZA),” and “Silver Springs” by Fleetwood Mac. So, as you can see, I have quite an eclectic list. Once again, these songs hold memories that are dear to me.

I played “Guilty as Sin?” 165 times, which makes me top 0.005% of listeners worldwide. It is safe to say that I became obsessed with this song and honestly the whole “The Tortured Poets Department” album. I had a similar experience with “You Should Probably Leave,” but I actually forgot about that song until I heard it on Austin’s local country radio station with my dad.

As for “Rich Baby Daddy (feat. Sexxy Red & SZA),” this was my senior year anthem. Anytime I went out, I would play this song. It soon became “Annika’s song” to my friends, and I was always expected to have weaseled it into the queue.

“Blue Sky” and “Silver Springs” do not have interesting backstories. They’re just amazing songs that I became attached to and love.

This year’s Spotify Wrapped is especially amazing and unique. In 2024, I transitioned from a senior in high school to a freshman in college, and I can see how my music trends and preferences reflect the new environment I now live in.

Spotify, Thank you for allowing us to relive valuable moments through music!

Want to keep up with HCBU? Make sure to like us on Facebook, follow us on Instagram, check out our Pinterest board, watch us on TikTok, and read our latest Tweets!