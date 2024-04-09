Spill Your ‘GUTS’: A Guts World Tour Guide

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Glittery tops, combat boots, or ribbons in your hair— anything goes at the Guts World Tour.

Olivia Rodrigo’s Guts World Tour stopped in Boston last week, on April 1 and 2. The tour, which started in February, currently has a total of 77 shows planned across North America and Europe.

If you’re one of the lucky few that got tickets to a show, you might be stressing about what to wear right now, but when it comes to making an outfit there are only a few things you must have: lots of glitter and anything purple, the signature color of both Guts and her debut album Sour.

From mini skirts to sequinned dresses to jeans, there are so many different things you can wear to the tour. If you’re looking for a statement, anything covered in silver sequins is right on theme! When it comes to comfort, wearing sneakers or other shoes you’ve broken in is definitely the way to go.

The best part about this tour is that everyone has their own creative freedom when it comes to what to wear. There is no pressure to go all out with a full ensemble. At this concert, a classic tour t-shirt, jeans, and converse works just as well as a sequinned dress and heeled boots.

If you’re still struggling with inspiration, you can always turn to Olivia Rodrigo herself and her Y2K-influenced style. Add on something purple, silver, or black and you’ll fit right in. Bonus points for some black leather or combat boots to match her grungy-pop style!

Besides her massively successful tour, Rodrigo officially released the deluxe edition of Guts to stream on March 22. This edition includes five previously unreleased tracks, four of which were previously only available on individual variants of vinyls.

With the Guts release in early September, Rodrigo secured her success as a pop star. The lead single “Vampire” stayed in the top 10 of Billboard’s Hot 100 for weeks, according to Billboard. Similar to the lead single, the album itself topped the Billboard 200 chart following its release.

The album’s success was also seen in sales, with over 300,000 equivalent album units sold in the first week, making it one of the largest weeks for an album in 2023, according to Billboard.

If you’re lucky enough to score tickets to this tour, you won’t want to miss out on seeing everyone’s favorite new pop star!

