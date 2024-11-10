With the arrival of November, it is officially time to deck the halls and reflect on who we are grateful for! Deciding a special way to show appreciation to loved ones can feel overwhelming during the holiday season. Finding a perfect gift that perfectly aligns with their interests is a great way to show how much you love them!
Make this holiday season unforgettable with the perfect gift for every kind of person in your life!
- The Wellness Junkie
-
Nama-slay the holiday season by getting your wellness bestie a jump start on a winter of restoration. Support a small business this holiday season with roll-on castor oil! Castor oil is a natural way to hydrate eyelashes and eyebrows, decreasing the risk of breakage while also protecting cuticles from harsh weather, according to Byrdie. I personally love the one from Holistic Goddess.
Additionally, a great night of sleep is the best way to conquer any day; a satin pillowcase and sleep mask are two secrets to getting beauty sleep anywhere!
- Most Likely To Go Off-Grid
-
For the friend who would much rather be outdoors, here are some gift ideas that will allow them to make the most of their open-air excursions.
To support your friends on their long trails and treks, give them the ultimate hydration station with the CamelBak Women’s Running Vest 50oz. Also, with daylight getting shorter during winter, keep your friends safe on their runs with the AMPHIPOD Xinglet Reflective Vest!
- Hostess With The Mostess
-
You know them, love them, and want to be as put together as them one day. Show how much you appreciate them and all of the effort they put into get-togethers with these gifts.
Create a personalized coffee table book like How to Make a Name-tini, perfect for any friend entering adulthood or even a parent! Pair it with a gift they will carry with them forever: The Breakfast Table Recipe Book.
Lastly, you can never go wrong with gifting someone a candle! Honor memories of Beantown with Homesick’s Boston Candle, or even one from their hometown.
- The Beauty Guru
-
For your glass-skinned, makeup-snatched friend, you can never go wrong with any of these gifts!
Staying on the theme of the holiday season, the candy cane and peppermint Laneige Divine Lip Duo is a fun and festive gift. Another great option is the Sol de Janeiro Cheirosa Perfume Mist Set; who doesn’t love starting the new year with a new signature scent?
Planning early will allow you to get the stress of seasonal shopping out of the way and appreciate the most magical time of year with your loved ones!
