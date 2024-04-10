The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The Boys Club has an exciting project in the works!

The Paris-based female film collective founded by my cousin, Miya Ruane, is in the process of fundraising for its debut short, SCUM. The group aims to create space for women in the film industry “after a long history of minimal representation,” as said in their mission statement.

The group also brings together women from all over the world. Its members come from New Zealand, Italy, Japan, and the United States and are currently based in cities including Paris, London, Berlin, and Boston!

To read more about the female creatives involved in the project, follow the Boys Club on Instagram.

Recently, I joined the Boston University pre-production team! While I’ve gotten the opportunity to work on many student films at BU, I’m excited to explore the film industry outside the United States. My experience at BU has been that of a more traditional film school, while many of the Boys Club members study creative direction at Istituto Marangoni — a school that focuses primarily on fashion! Ruane says she purposely chose to pursue an education at a unique film school to develop “a refined personal taste.” This artistically thorough curriculum fits the goals of the SCUM film project perfectly!

SCUM tells the story of a young girl who was raised on a flower farm surrounded only by women. The arrival of a newcomer to the farm begins to reveal the “cracks in her utopia.” Beyond the script, the Boys Club has intriguing plans for the film’s production design, as the hyper-feminine imagery will contrast with the dark themes the movie emphasizes.

SCUM is fundraising using a Kickstarter program, which means the team can only collect the donations they get if they meet their goal in the campaign time frame, which ends April 18! As of April 7, SCUM has reached 71% of the target funding. All they need is a final push before they can film this summer, so visit the Kickstarter page if you’d like to learn more about the project!

Share with your friends and donate to support the Boys Club in bringing their dream to life!

