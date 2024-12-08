Save The Trees: A Guide To A Sustainable Holiday

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This holiday season puts the “re” back in “reindeer” and allows us to reduce, reuse, and rethink how we give gifts! Sustainable gifts are often some of the most thoughtful ones, whether they are homemade or handed down. Here are some generous gift ideas that will give us a greener future!

Support Thrift and Second Hand Stores Few places have as many gifts as the bottom of a bin at your local thrift store. Between statement pieces and antique jewelry, you can get amazing finds and the most bang for your buck by shopping second-hand. You can even find a whole new outfit for someone! Plants, flowers, and greenery Flowers or seeds are gifts that keep on blooming! Create memories with a loved one by planting seeds and watching flowers bloom over the months. You could even gift a pre-potted plant that adds a sense of well-being to their home! You can either shop locally and support a local florist, or you can shop Modern Sprout. Modern Sprout has a variety of innovative gifts that incorporate objects. For example, they have candles that burn down to contain seeds that transform into a beautiful potted plant. Photo by Angele Kamp from Unsplash Regift Books The gift of a book will never get old! To give someone a book in general is often overlooked. But, it is one gift that can be experienced time and time again. More specifically, gifting a book that you have already read is a thoughtful and cost-effective gift as you are creating a shared experience with a loved one. Think about the fun possibilities of a little book club with all of your loved ones! You could also annotate a book you’re reading and give it to someone based on the comments you left.

While holiday cheer fills the air, celebrate the ones you cherish and the planet you love with eco-conscious gifts.

Supporting the Earth truly is the gift that keeps on giving!

