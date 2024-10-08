My Top 5 Weird Girl Horror Books

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at BU chapter.

My favorite genre during the autumn months is horror, specifically “twisted” horror books centralized around women or feminist themes. So if like me, you want to immerse yourself in the lives of complex, misunderstood female characters facing terrifying situations, these are the five books you need to read.

A Certain Hunger by Chelsea G. Summers This novel offers a fresh, female-centric twist on American Psycho, reimagining the narrative through the lens of food critic Dorothy Daniels. While Patrick Bateman has long been criticized for his misogynistic violence, Dorothy turns the tables—going from critiquing food to critiquing (and killing) the men she encounters. Her sharp, thrilling escapades invite readers along for a darkly satisfying ride! Photo by Nicole Michalou from Pexels All’s Well by Mona Awad Mona Awad is the quintessential “weird girl horror” author. All’s Well plays on various Shakespearean texts with a sprinkle of chronic pain representation. As Miranda Fitch attempts to direct a production of All’s Well That Ends Well, her cast is set on putting on Macbeth. In her desperation to find ways to cope with her pain and frustration, she meets three mysterious men in a bar who will alter her life forever. Boy Parts by Eliza Clark This is the perfect book for fans of pure, gorey, body horror with an unreliable narrator. While fun and entertaining, Boy Parts also explores topics like power dynamics and the male gaze in artistic spaces. Pixaby/Pexels Bunny by Mona Awad Next up, Bunny is one of my favorite books of all time. The novel follows Samantha, an MFA writing student at a high-class academic institution who slowly becomes involved with a cohort who call themselves “Bunnies.” Confusing but utterly addicting, once you pick this book up, there’s no way you’ll want to put it back down. Rouge By Mona Awad Finally, Rouge is perfect for anyone who is obsessed with the dark side of the beauty and aesthetics industry. It explores women’s relationship to beauty and society’s expectations in a “dream-like” manner that makes the reader question what’s real and what’s a figment of their imagination. Coupled with the unsettling and off-putting tone of the writing, this book is sure to creep out even the most seasoned readers. Photo by cottonbro from Pexels

As the nights grow longer, there’s no better time to dive into these twisted worlds!

Enjoy your spooky reading!

Want to keep up with HCBU? Make sure to like us on Facebook, follow us on Instagram, check out our Pinterest board, watch us on TikTok, and read our latest Tweets!