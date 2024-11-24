The Her Campus National Editors write about products we love and think you’ll love too. Her Campus has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase. All products are in stock and all prices are accurate as of publication.
After the devastating results of the 2024 presidential election, many young women have felt a sleuth of emotions: anxiety, despair, grief, and sadness. And it’s starting to feel like an impossible roadblock before us.
However, I believe that in the face of an uncertain future, our best course of action is to educate ourselves on how we got here and where we can go next. Though I may be biased by majoring in English and political science, I think the works of writers and poets can inspire us to build the future we want—despite being at odds with oppressive systems.
From my personal and academic readings, I’ve compiled a list of the top books, essays, and poems I think we should read (or re-read) when considering what we can do in the coming months and years.
- Books to Begin
-
Kenneth Minogue’s book, Politics, is a great pick for those new to reading about the subject. He provides a brief outline of the (largely European) history of politics, intersections of religion and culture with politics, and defines key terms. My favorite chapters are on the “experience of politics.” While not exhaustive, this concise guide has been foundational in my learning as a political science student.
You are probably seeing a lot of lists with this book, and for a good reason! Angela Davis is a civil rights activist and scholar who brought the concept of intersectional feminism to the forefront of the women’s liberation movement, according to Manuel RedEye.
Davis contextualizes the historical and contemporary oppression of women through an intersectional lens. In doing so, Davis gives us the tools to reflect on our roles in society and how to effectively work together toward collective liberation.
- Books to Empower
-
The Fire Next Time consists of two letters written about 100 years after the Emancipation Proclamation in the 1960s. Baldwin deftly writes about the legacy of racism as a reality for his nephew and a forgotten history of white America.
Baldwin speaks to our feelings of hopelessness in the face of an oppressive reality. However, Baldwin also indicates that we have to compassionately respond and reshape the systems we live in. Though it’s shameful that Baldwin’s letters are still relevant today, I think they hold valuable lessons we can use to create an equitable future.
While I haven’t had the chance to read all of Lorde’s poems, her writing has stuck with me through the years. Specifically, her poems “The Master’s Tools Will Never Dismantle the Master’s House” and “Poetry is Not a Luxury” have been foundational to my political outlook.
Lorde advocates for more than tolerating differences, but rather working together and using our unique experiences to inform our decision-making about the future. I believe her poems have the potential to inspire active political participation in each of us.
- Books to Inspire
-
- Killing the Black Body by Dorothy Roberts and Environmental Justice in a Moment of Danger by Julie Sze
Growing up in an apolitical family that rarely discussed politics, I know how overwhelming the plethora of issues can be. Starting with one political issue that resonates with you can be manageable and impactful. You might find that issues often intersect, so think of yourself as putting the puzzle pieces together!
These books are a great place to start, centering women and other vulnerable communities on issues of reproductive freedom and climate crises. They also provide us with tangible tools for working against unjust systems.
As we begin to wade through a critical time in American politics, I urge each of us to continue reading and educating ourselves to make sense of our past, present, and future. Whether you pick up a set of poems or a book of letters, I hope this list reminds you of your power and ability to overcome the obstacles ahead.
Now, let us turn the page toward progress together!
