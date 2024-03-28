The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

House music has been blowing up lately! It sets the perfect vibe for so many situations. Whether it’s tanning at the beach or getting ready for a night out. With more and more new house songs and DJs gaining popularity, let me put you on to some of my personal favorites for the upcoming warm months!

First, here are some of my favorite classics:

“Stereo Love” by Edward Maya and Vika Jigulina

“Waves” by Mr Probz and Robin Schulz

“Mr Saxobeat” by Alexandra Stan

“Memories” by David Guetta and Kid Cudi

“Doses & Mimosas” by Cherub

“Around The World” by Daft Punk

Next, if you’re looking for a more chill house vibe, these are my top recommendations:

“Make Me” by Borai and Denham Audio

“Here I Am (Kaskade Radio Edit)” by David Morales and Tamra Keenan

“Atmosphere” by FISHER and Kita Alexander

“Sugar” by Robin Schulz and Francesco Yates

“The Worst In Me” by KAYTRANADA and Tinashe

On the other hand, here are my go-tos for a more energetic and techno house vibe:

“Party All The Time” by Darkzy and Kay

“Say My Name (Remix Edit)” by ODESZA, Cedric Gervais, and Zyra

“Shut You Down” by Shaun Dean and Majestic

“Miracle Maker” by Dom Dolla and Clementine Douglas

Finally, this list would not be complete without a highlight of my current top three:

“Mr Vain” by Culture Beat

“Afraid To Feel” by LF SYSTEM

“Shiver” by John Summit and Hayla

If you’re not already a house music fan, you should definitely take a listen to these songs! You might find yourself hooked.

I hope you enjoy these picks as much as I do!

