I don’t know about you, but I’ve been loving the latest clothing trends. Being from New Jersey, I took plenty of trips to NYC when I was home for spring break and I saw so many people rocking cool outfits in the fashion hub. From bright colors to mixing different prints and textures, I’ve thoroughly enjoyed and taken some inspiration from seeing so many people showing off their outfits now that it’s warmer.

Colorful Low Top Sneakers

Adidas sneakers have been super trendy these past couple of months. With so many different styles and colorways, the options are endless! I have a couple of pairs, and I absolutely love them. Not only do they add a pop of color to any outfit, but they are super comfortable. If these trendy shoes are sold out in your size, I’d recommend Onitsuka Tiger or Veja, which have many great styles and colors.

Metallics

Metallics, especially silver, have been on the rise this spring. Shiny tops and dresses, statement shoes, and chunky jewelry have reimagined what was once viewed as party attire to a casual outfit when paired with denim or knitwear. I recently added a silver zip-up sweatshirt from Zara to my wardrobe that I cannot wait to wear. Metallics have been on the rise, even changing the jewelry game. It used to be a fashion faux pas to mix gold and silver jewelry, and while mixing metals has been on the rise for the past couple of years, this trend has picked up speed this season. People are styling their different metals with bracelet and necklace stacks or dual-metal pieces. I love this trend, and think it can add a chic look to any outfit.

Prints and Patterns

The endless prints and patterns trending for the spring will add an exciting pop to any outfit! Animal print has been making a comeback this season, with leopard print now deemed a neutral. At first, I wasn’t a fan of the leopard, but after seeing people style this loud print into a casual outfit, I think it’s a cool print to pull off. Other patterns that I’ve always loved in the springtime are stripes and gingham. I’ve seen many people wear loose, pajama-type boxers and pants, and I think these are a super cute, comfortable staple for warmer weather. Another choice to opt for in the spring is a cute floral pattern. Nothing says spring more than some flowers! Patterns are in for the spring, and there are so many fun ways to incorporate them into your wardrobe.

Girlcore

People are embracing girly additions to outfits with ribbons and bows, ruffles, rosettes, lace, and satin, which I have adore. Honestly, this is the trend I am most surprised to have been enjoying. I didn’t expect to love the super girly, romantic fashion trend, but here I am, welcoming it with open arms. I’ve been a fan of the ribbon trend since spring 2023 by tying them on my bags or hair, which adds a simple yet fun touch to any outfit! Because of this trend, I’ve recently been wearing a lot more light pink, which is definitely a color I never wore much of in the past.

be open to experimenting with new trends this season. you never know what you’ll end up liking!

