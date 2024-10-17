Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
Standing around a variety of pumpkins
Photo by Briana Tozour from Unsplash
My Favorite Activities To Get In The Spooky Spirit

Mia Popovic
Once October hits, the Halloween season is in full swing! There are numerous activities to get in the spooky spirit and I have compiled a list of some of my favorites. From watching a scary movie to visiting a small town, you will quickly feel ready for Halloween with these activities!

Watch a scary movie 

Whether you’re watching in a movie theater (check out a local fav, The Coolidge Corner Theater) or in the comfort of your dorm, watching a Halloween-themed or horror movie will get you in the right spirit for Halloween. Currently at movie theaters, horror films such as Speak No Evil (2024) and Terrifier 3 (2024) are showing. Make a plan to go and see these films with your friends if you have a free evening!

hocus pocus film on laptop
Photo by Andrea Davis on Unsplash

If you do not want to spend money on tickets or would rather watch from home, numerous streaming platforms feature a variety of Halloween movies. Some of my favorites include Halloweentown (1998), Twitches (2005), and Hocus Pocus (1993)—all of which are streaming on Disney+. These films have a nostalgic element to them that will always remind me of the Halloween season from when I was young. They’re my spooky vibe essentials! 

Visit a small neighborhood or town

One of my favorite things to do to get in a fall mood is to visit the small towns near me to see the decorations and beautiful foliage. Though Boston is a big city, many small neighborhoods bring this small-town feel.

For instance, Beacon Hill is a quaint small neighborhood located just 25 minutes from BU’s campus that is accessible by taking the train. I recently took the T to visit Beacon Hill to walk around, observe the colorful trees, and window-shop. It was an inexpensive activity that filled my whole day and helped me enjoy the fall weather with my friends.

Pictures of Leaves
Photo by Timothy Eberly from Unsplash
Carve pumpkins

Carving pumpkins is an easy, fun, and cost-efficient activity that you can do with friends or by yourself! Simply go to the local grocery store (or even City Convenience on campus!) and pick up your favorite pumpkin. You can buy a carving kit or just use a knife to carve the pumpkin.

If you need inspiration for a design, Google and Pinterest can certainly help. Or if you prefer, you can also carve a simple Jack-o’-Lantern design.

Put on a fall movie or show while carving the pumpkin, or listen to Halloween music, and you will definitely get in the Halloween spirit. 

two carved pumpkins on table
Photo by Bekir Dönmez from Unsplash

These few activity ideas are guaranteed to help you get the most out of this Halloween season!

