The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at BU chapter.

The Sephora sale is officially upon us and now is the time to start planning! Starting April 5 and lasting until April 15, all Sephora Collection items will be 30% off! The first thing we all need to do is go into our accounts and check our beauty insider statuses. If you’re at “insider” status, you’ll get 10% off all items starting April 9. If you’re at “V.I.B.” status, you’ll also get 15% off all items beginning on April 9. Lastly, suppose you’re a big Sephora enthusiast at “Rouge” status, like me. In that case, our sale starts on April 5, and we get 20% off all items.

So, what’s worth it? This sale is the perfect time to take advantage of a product you might’ve had your eye on but was just a little too pricey at first glance. I’m going to walk you through my five must-buys in the upcoming Sephora sale so we can all start building our carts early.

The Dior Lip Glow Oil, specifically in the shades Berry and Cherry, continues to stay at the top of my repurchase list from Sephora. It’s hydrating and leaves a pretty tint on my lips even after it fades. At $40, it’s expensive for a lip product. I know what many of you might be thinking, too. Didn’t E.L.F. Cosmetics dupe this? They did, but unfortunately, while I love the Glow Reviver Lip Oil by E.L.F. Cosmetics, it does not live up to the Dior one. Consider the Dior Lip Glow Oil if you want to splurge on a lip product during this sale.

2. Charlotte Tilbury Airbrush Flawless Setting spray

The Charlotte Tilbury Airbrush Flawless Setting Spray is my all-time favorite setting spray. It leaves my makeup looking so glowy and fresh all day long. However, I never spend the $38 to get the full-sized bottle and always keep repurchasing the mini one, so I’ll definitely be adding the full size to my cart with this sale!

3. Hourglass Phantom Volumizing Glossy Lip Balm

One of my friends has this Hourglass Gloss Balm and the one time I tried it I was instantly obsessed! Sadly, when I went to find it on Sephora and realized it was $36, I could not bring myself to splurge on another lip product. Ever since then, this product has stayed in the back of my mind. Thanks to the Sephora sale, I can finally purchase this item. If you want your lips to have long-lasting shine, you should consider it, too!

4. Youth To The People Superfood Gentle Antioxidant Refillable Cleanse

I had to include this cleanser on the list not only because it is my favorite but also because it is one of the only skincare products I consistently repurchase. At $38, it’s pretty pricey for a face wash. Still, I highly encourage everyone to take advantage of the upcoming sale and try it out, especially if you’re in the market for a new cleanser.

5. The SaieGlow™ Starter Kit

For my last item, I have a kit by Saie! It comes with their Dew Blush, Glossybounce, and Glowy Super Gel. I love blushes… even when I barely wear any other makeup, I still like to leave the house with rosy cheeks! My biggest pet peeve with even my favorite blushes is that I tend to have dry skin in the winter, so many blushes look patchy on my face no matter how much I moisturize beforehand. I recently tried the Saie Dew Blush Blendable Liquid Blush, and it was so pretty, long-lasting, and not patchy at all. I’ve been meaning to try both of the other items in this kit and altogether, they go for $42, even without the sale. It’s safe to say I’ll be purchasing this kit!

I hope this helped you get even more excited about the Sephora sale and start thinking ahead about what you want to purchase. Happy shopping everyone!

Want to keep up with HCBU? Make sure to like us on Facebook, follow us on Instagram, check out our Pinterest board, watch us on TikTok, and read our latest Tweets!