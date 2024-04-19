The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at BU chapter.

If you are overdue for a well-deserved binge session, here are some Netflix shows and movies coming to the platform in the next two weeks.

Killing Eve- Psychological Thriller If you are a big fan of Sandra Oh, this television series is right up your alley. Sandra portrays Eve, the female lead in the television show, who works as a security operative. She is eager, determined, and mentally driven. Eve will not give up when intrigued by an idea or person. Villanelle is an outstanding, quick, and efficient assassin played by Jodie Comer. Villanelle enjoys her job and is cruel, even to children. Although cruel, she has a soft side, specifically for Eve. ‘Killing Eve’ received an average score of 80% on rotten tomatoes and consists of four seasons. This thrilling new show will be available on Netflix on April 15th. Anyone But You- Romantic Comedy This rom-com was released in theaters recently and will arrive on Netflix on April 23rd. Roughly an hour and forty-five minutes after starting the movie, you won’t be able to stop singing “Unwritten” by Natasha Bedingfield. Glen Powell and Sydney Sweeny become a fake couple at a wedding to stop their exes, friends, and family from meddling in their lives. ‘Anyone But You’ received a Rotten Tomatoes score of 56%. Photo by Danny Moloshok/Invision for the Television Academy/AP Images The Circle (Season 6)- Competition Reality TV A group of individuals compete in this reality show by deciding whether they want to present themselves as a “catfish” or their true selves to the other contestants. Each contestant must then vote out who they believe the catfishes are. According to Vulture Magazine, Netflix has hit a two-year good-luck streak by releasing reality television shows onto its platform. ‘The Circle’ demonstrates Netflix’s success in the reality TV genre as four episodes of the show’s sixth season will be released on April 17th. New episodes of The Circle will be uploaded onto Netflix each Wednesday. Deliver Me- International Crime Drama When Netflix releases a Limited series such as The Queens Gambit, Beef, and The Keepers, it is usually a must-watch television show. Netflix’s new limited series, ‘Deliver Me’, will be available on April 24th. The television series is based on a book, written by Malin Persson Giolito. The main characters, Billy and Dogge, are recruited into a life of crime for which they are too young. Knocked Up- Raunchy Comedy After a one-night stand, Alison, played by Katherine Heigl, finds out she is pregnant and decides she will put in effort to make things work with the child’s father. Other actors starring in ‘Knocked Up’ include Seth Rogen, Paul Rudd, Jonah Hill, and Jason Segel. Initially released in 2007, the movie scored 89% on Rotten Tomatoes. ‘Knocked Up’ will be available on Netflix on April 16th. Photo by Mollie Sivaram from Unsplash

What Will You Be Watching next on Netflix?

Want to keep up with HCBU? Make sure to like us on Facebook, follow us on Instagram, check out our Pinterest board, watch us on TikTok, and read our latest Tweets!