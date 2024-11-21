Joy To The Planet: 4 Ways To Stay Sustainable This Holiday Season

As the holiday season approaches, familiar sights and sounds of twinkling lights, busy shopping malls, and wrapping gifts emerge. Gift-giving in the holiday season can resemble a time of celebration, love, and togetherness, but these festivities also remind us of the environmental cost that comes with tradition.
What if we reimagined our seasonal celebrations, and gave a gift to our planet too? A gift as simple as sustainability? Without losing the magic of the season, here are some ways to make eco-friendly choices and merry-minded actions this holiday season.
- Sustainable gift wrapping
-
- Reusable wrapping paper: Did you know that reusable wrapping is good for the planet and for gift-giving over and over again? Recycled wrapping paper, newspaper, or even cute pages of a magazine work great to add a unique touch to gifts. Colorful fabric wrapping techniques can be utilized as well.
- Eco-friendly decorations
-
- Natural decor: Create your own wreaths and garlands using natural materials like pinecones or branches.
- LED lights: There are so many energy-efficient LED lights that can be used to save electricity. It is recommended to set these lights on timers as well!
- Reduce Food waste
-
- Plan meals early: Make a shopping list and plan your meals to avoid overbuying.
- Save those food scraps: Compost leftovers instead of sending them to a landfill.
- Digital greeting Cards
-
- Send E-cards: There are some awesome websites where you can send digital holiday cards to reduce paper waste. Also, many cards are now made out of recycled materials.
- Personalized messages: Add a video or voice message to make digital cards feel more personal. You can’t add these to regular cards!
This holiday season, it is important to incorporate simple and sustainable practices. Whether it’s reusable wrapping, natural decorations, meal planning, or digital cards, these practices can all be used to honor tradition and reduce the environmental impact.
Let’s celebrate this holiday season with love for each other and a shared appreciation for our beautiful earth.
