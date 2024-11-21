Joy To The Planet: 4 Ways To Stay Sustainable This Holiday Season

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at BU chapter.

As the holiday season approaches, familiar sights and sounds of twinkling lights, busy shopping malls, and wrapping gifts emerge. Gift-giving in the holiday season can resemble a time of celebration, love, and togetherness, but these festivities also remind us of the environmental cost that comes with tradition.

What if we reimagined our seasonal celebrations, and gave a gift to our planet too? A gift as simple as sustainability? Without losing the magic of the season, here are some ways to make eco-friendly choices and merry-minded actions this holiday season.