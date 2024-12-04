“It’s The Most Wonderful Time Of The Year”: What Makes Christmas Time So Magical?

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Growing up, the holiday season was a truly wonderful time, when everything seemed happier. There were only a few weeks left of school for the semester, everywhere was decorated with beautiful light displays, and Christmas music was always playing on the radio. As Christmas approached, there was great anticipation for what I could find under the tree, but most importantly, people around me seemed to be in greater spirits. With everything going on in the world, this holiday felt like a small break.

Maybe it’s the seasonal aesthetic, with its bright reds and greens, and the dream-like feeling of the true beginnings of winter before the harsh temperatures of January. Christmas has so many aspects that make it special. Whether it be reuniting with family, the act of gift-giving, or making our physical surroundings look joyful, one thing that truly makes Christmas special is nostalgia.

The holiday season is filled with attractions and traditions catered to children, such as the story of Santa Claus, where they can anticipate gifts the morning of December 25 and make or buy cookies to leave near the tree on Christmas Eve. More so, Christmas has become universal worldwide, as although the holiday has its roots in Western culture, many countries worldwide have adopted their own variations of the classic traditions. Nevertheless, as one grows up, this curated image of Christmas makes it seem magical. The “magic” of Christmas carries on through adulthood and remains special throughout the person’s lifetime.

A WORLD Opinions article attributes the love for Christmas to this idea that “For at least six weeks of the year […]; we embrace customs given to us, rather than lifestyles chosen for us.” It argues that people long to adhere to traditions that made them the happiest in a developmental period of their lives as they navigate a rapidly changing world. Although Christmas feels different when one’s a child compared to when one is an adult, these traditions have created a sort of different air, where we come to appreciate the things and people around us, where we come to reflect on the past year and place hopes that things will get better.

What makes Christmas so magical isn’t just the gifts, the food, or the pretty lights; it’s the hope for the better and the recalling of childhood nostalgia, that allows us to feel comfort in a tumultuous world… even if it is just for a short while.

Have a Happy Holiday Season!

