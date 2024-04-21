The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at BU chapter.

There are hundreds of reasons one might not drink, especially as a young college student. Even though I’m now 21, drinking isn’t my favorite thing to do on the weekends. My friends and I have found plenty of ways to enjoy Boston’s nightlife that don’t involve drinking, which can often seem like an impossible task.

Here are some ways to enjoy your night in the city without alcohol!

Go see a movie Boston is littered with cinemas – for more timely releases, I recommend the AMC Theater by the Boston Common or up by North Station. If you’re into niche pieces, the Coolidge Corner Theater has some great options. If you’re looking for more of a nostalgia factor, the joy that watching kids’ movies as an adult can bring you is highly underrated. My roommate and I have rediscovered our love for Kung Fu Panda and often talk about how hard we laughed during Madame Web. So give films like these a chance too! If nothing else, movie theaters are a great place to spend time with friends. Felicity Warner / HCM Check out a dessert spot in the North End Between Mike’s Pastry, Modern Pastry, Bovas, Caffé Vittoria, and more, the sweet treat possibilities in the North End are endless. At the earliest, these bakeries close at 10 PM, so if you leave campus by 9 PM at the latest, you’ll still have plenty of time to pick up some dessert. You could even turn it into a competition… which North End spot has the best cannoli? Or my personal favorite, where can you get the ideal slice of ricotta pie? So far, Bovas has my vote, but feel free to prove me wrong! Photo by Brooke Lark on Unsplash Take advantage of student discounts at museums The list of museums that offer student discounts or free admission is not limited to the following five locations, but here are some of my favorites: Boston Symphony Orchestra: $20 student tickets. Boston Ballet: $20 cash-only tickets two hours before the show. Institute of Contemporary Art: Free admission to students. Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum: Free admission to students. Museum of Fine Arts: Free admission to students. Riccardo Bresciani/Pexels Walk in unfamiliar areas of the city One of my favorite things about Boston is its diverse architecture and visible history. Exploring the diverse neighborhoods that the city has to offer reveals so much of its beauty. Whether you’re into posing in front of vibrant backgrounds, scoping out new food spots, or just exploring for exploring’s sake, pushing yourself out of your comfort zone and into new neighborhoods is a great use of time! I recommend the South End. Often confused with Southie, the South End offers a lot of antique charm, through its boutiques, eclectic restaurants, and photogenic brownstones. It is often overlooked by nearby neighborhoods such as Back Bay or Seaport, so you can count on it being quieter than highly trafficked destinations. todd kent/Unsplash Show your school spirit at a sports game Speaking like a true terrier… I love going to sporting events. Do I always know what’s going on? Definitely not. But will I ride for my team like my life depends on it? Absolutely! Sports games are the most fun when your school has a strong program, such as the BU Men’s Hockey team, but don’t let that deter you from enjoying the atmosphere of a field or court. Remember, we only get free/included admission to games for four years of our lives, so take advantage of it and make the trip to Agganis Arena or Case Gym for peak entertainment. Photo by Gracie Davenport

I hope my list of alcohol-free suggestions helps you and your friends change up your weekend schedule by including slightly healthier, more affordable alternatives.

Want to keep up with HCBU? Make sure to like us on Facebook, follow us on Instagram, check out our Pinterest board, watch us on TikTok, and read our latest Tweets!