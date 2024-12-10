The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Whether you’re in one now or think you might be in the future, here are five tips that can help you keep your long-distance relationship strong!

Stay in Touch Daily This is a tricky topic for many couples. Some are fine with just checking in once a week, but for me, daily calls and messages are a must; they help me feel close to my partner, even if we’re far apart. I love having a chance to talk about my day and hear about his. No matter what I’m doing (whether it’s a vacation, hanging out with my family, or just doing homework) I make sure to find time to talk. Oleg Magni on Unsplash Get Creative With Plans You can still have fun, even from a distance! My boyfriend and I like to get creative with virtual dates, from watching movies together, ordering the same dinner, playing online games, cooking together, or even painting mugs. On special occasions, like anniversaries, we make fun presentations on Canva, and we also write each other letters on special dates! These little things keep our bond strong and exciting. Photo by Liam Truong from Unsplash Affirmations Matter Words of encouragement are a big deal in long-distance relationships. Little phrases like “We got this” or “Everything will be okay” make a huge difference when things feel tough. It’s those affirming words that keep me grounded and motivated in the relationship. They remind me that we’re a team and are in this together, no matter the distance. Plan Visits For me, knowing when we’ll see each other next is a huge part of staying positive. Having a set date for visits makes it so much easier to remain hopeful. Every day feels one step closer to being with my partner, which gives me something exciting to look forward to. Plus, planning those trips together can be half the fun! Unsplash; Eva Darron Focus on Yourself While it’s important to strengthen your relationship, it’s equally important to focus on your own happiness—pursue hobbies, spend time with friends, and work on personal goals! If you set goals and make time to do other things, it’ll make for a healthier relationship and be more rewarding in the long run.

Long-distance relationships aren’t easy, but they’re definitely worth it when both people are equally committed to making it work. With good communication, some creativity, love, and encouragement, you can keep the relationship alive no matter how many miles stand between you. And remember, distance doesn’t last forever! Every day brings you closer to each other, until the day finally comes when the distance is only a memory.

You’ve got this!

