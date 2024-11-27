How To Have A Thanksgiving Away From Home In Boston

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As November comes to a close, students pack up their bags and leave campus for the highly anticipated Thanksgiving break. It’s a time when students go back home to their family and friends to take a much-deserved break from the busy semester.

However, not everyone has the ability to go home and will stay on campus, which is the case for many students at Boston University. Even if you’re far from home, there are many ways to celebrate Thanksgiving in a city like Boston.

I spoke to my friends who had plans to stay on campus, and they told me about different activities the university is hosting, such as the University Thanksgiving Meal at Marciano Commons or the Fall Refresher event at Warren Towers. They also mentioned that a great idea is to gather friends who stayed on campus and have a Friendsgiving!

If you’re looking for options outside of campus, you can enjoy the Holiday Shopping Market at the Boston Public Market or visit Snowport to get into the Christmas spirit. If you want something more relaxed, you could consider using the break to head to the movies to watch newly released films like Wicked and Gladiator II.

For those with friends who go to nearby colleges and also plan to stay, consider spending Thanksgiving together, whether that’s going to visit them or them coming to see you. It’s important that even if you aren’t with family, you can still surround yourself with the people you care about, especially during the holidays. If you want a change of scenery, consider taking the commuter rail down to Providence for a solo trip or a trip with friends.

Remember, without the stress of family gatherings or school, it’s also important to take time over break to relax. Whether that’s staying in watching movies, catching up on your favorite shows, or heading out to explore the beauty of Boston Commons, a reset after a long fall semester is key to coming back strong for the last few days of class and finals week.

Have an amazing Thanksgiving!

