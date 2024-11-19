This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at BU chapter.

For a long time, I used to view reading as a chore that my parents had me do to “expand my brain.” No matter how often I was told that reading was a good habit for me to practice, I always viewed it as a menial and boring task—that is until I discovered a routine that actually works for me.

Now, I can’t separate my love of reading from my identity, and make an effort to read 50 books every year. This might sound like a lot, but it can be simple if you build habits that help you meet the goal!

As simple as this might sound, it’s important to find a book genre that you enjoy reading. By forcing yourself to read books that don’t suit your interests, you’re setting yourself up for book burnout.

I spent years trying to make fantasy books work for me; I took endless recommendations and put hours of effort into sitting and reading about these distant worlds. Eventually, I realized that fantasy books were not for me, and I much preferred horror, mystery, and literary fiction. It’s all about finding what piques your interest!

If you don’t know where to begin when searching for books, I highly recommend making a Goodreads account! This is a wonderful way to discover new books, track your reading goals, and connect with people with similar interests. You would be surprised at the amount of novels written for your niche interests that you can find on this app.

Now that you have found the books that interest you, it’s time to start building consistent reading habits! Set either a daily page or time goal that feels attainable for you. You can always start small, and build it up as you go.

I started with a goal of 10 minutes of reading every day and slowly progressed to a daily goal of 30 pages of reading most days. I give myself one “off day” every week where I don’t force myself to sit down and read. Still, I often find myself reaching for my book without giving it a second thought because of how ingrained the habit has become!

My biggest piece of advice is to bring your book with you everywhere. Whether on the train, to class, at work, or while exploring the city—having your book on you will encourage you to read more often. I usually find myself picking up my book instead of mindlessly scrolling on my phone whenever I have a moment to spare.

To keep things fresh and avoid boredom, I also suggest mixing up the formats of your books. Don’t be afraid to dive into audiobooks or e-books to switch things up! Listening to audiobooks on your commute or while doing chores can quickly add up, and allow you to hit your goals without sacrificing valuable time.

Staying motivated can be tricky, but don’t let the numbers pressure you. Reading 50 books a year isn’t about competition; it’s about finding joy in the journey and making room for stories that enrich your life.

Best of luck discovering the joy of reading!

