This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at BU chapter.

The Harry Potter franchise and its magical setting, Hogwarts, is something we all know and love. Many of us have even gone as far as sorting ourselves into different houses based on our values, personality traits, and goals. Today I’ll be identifying which Hogwarts house you may belong in based on your astrological sign!

Gryffindor

Gryffindors are considered to be the “main character.” They’re strong-willed, driven, and value glory and success. Gryffindors, while they tend to focus on the mission at hand, do not lack in other areas, like intelligence, loyalty, or persuasion. For this house, I’ve selected Leo, Aries, and Taurus. Leos belong here due to their ambition, confidence, honesty, and passion. Leos are definitely the “main character” (at least, they definitely seem to think so). Aries belong in this house because of their fiery personalities, independence, competitiveness, and boldness. Aries are usually adventurous and spontaneous, and can even get aggressive if something gets in the way of their goal. Finally, Taurus belongs in Gryffindor due to their stubbornness, independence, determination, and rationality. All three of these signs have striking characteristics that all share something in common: succeeding.

Jocelyn Hsu / Spoon

Hufflepuff

Hufflepuffs are often considered the “lamest” house, but in reality, they simply value less glamorous things than the others. Hufflepuffs value loyalty, patience, and justice. Based on this description, I would sort Cancer, Pisces, and Sagittarius into Hufflepuff. Cancers and Pisces are two very similar signs – emotional, intuitive, creative, sensitive, and loyal. These signs value dependable people and often invest time and energy into their friendships. Sagittariuses are mainly known for their loyalty, as well as their ambition and patience. Hufflepuffs, while they aren’t at the forefront of the plot, often act as supporting characters who ultimately end up being successful and helpful, such as Cedric Diggory.

Slytherin

Slytherins, who many consider to be members of the “evil” house, are often good. Slytherins are looked down upon because of their immovable persistence and determination, as well as their tendency to slip into manipulation to get what they want. Slytherins, however, are also known for their cunning, resourcefulness, and cleverness. Due to these qualities, I have chosen Scorpio, Gemini, and Aquarius as Slytherins. Scorpios are quite empathetic but are more known for their confidence, jealousy, desire to succeed, and intensity. Similarly, Geminis are known for their dynamic nature, meaning they can make others perceive them a certain way when they are truly another. This quality makes for a perfect Slytherin and allows for more precise scheming. Geminis are also known for their versatility, as well as clever wit and humor. Finally, Aquariuses are known for being independent, objective, sometimes detached, idealistic, and visionary. These traits align with the Slytherin ambition and drive, meaning that Aquariuses can often detach themselves from a scenario in order to achieve what they want. Slytherins have had a bad reputation due to their representation in the films, but in reality, Slytherin represents many desirable qualities, especially for those looking to succeed academically and professionally. Photo by Rhii Photography from Unsplash

Ravenclaw