The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at BU chapter.

After a six-year hiatus and a disastrous revamped version of the show last year, the iconic Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show is finally back.

I remember watching the show in middle school and being filled with awe and excitement as glamorous models strutted down the runway in the most spectacular wings next to some of my favorite singers. It was a special tradition that I eagerly anticipated every year. The announcement of the show’s return brought back a flood of nostalgia as I excitedly awaited the return of this iconic event of fantasy, beauty, and creativity.

the return of the angels

The 2024 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show brought back some of the most beloved supermodels, making the night super memorable. Gigi Hadid kicked things off, rising from the middle of the catwalk wearing tall, pink angel wings with a silky pink bodysuit and matching heels.

Soon after, Adriana Lima, the original VS Angel, came out of retirement to walk the show. I still remember her emotional final bow that closed out the 2018 show, and seeing her return was amazing. According to People Magazine, she started with Victoria’s Secret back in 2000 and walked in 18 shows before she announced her retirement in November 2018.

Tyra Banks also made a grand return—strutting in a black and silver corset with a long silver cape—after her last VS runway appearance in 2005. Other returning Angels included Bella Hadid, Jasmine Tookes, Behati Prinsloo, Barbara Palvin, Taylor Hill, and Candice Swanepoel.

However, these VS Angels weren’t the only supermodels to make an appearance as Kate Moss and her daughter, Lila, also walked the show. Though she was an iconic supermodel of the 90s, this was Kate Moss’s debut on the VS runway, according to Vogue. Lila walked just before her, dressed in all pink with wire detailing her name, “VS,” and a star.

Seeing these iconic supermodels return to the runway brought a mix of nostalgia and excitement, making the 2024 show truly special.

Performances by Cher, Lisa, and Tyla

The Angels weren’t the only stars that night as the runway show was headlined by Cher. Blackpink’s Lisa and Tyla also performed their hit songs.

Lisa opened the show with an electrifying entrance, arriving on a motorcycle dressed in a bold two-piece leather outfit adorned with a star emblem on her top. She kicked off her performance with “Rockstar,” bringing high-energy choreography that matched her edgy aesthetic. Later in the show, Lisa returned in a cut-out lace bodysuit paired with metallic floral wings to perform her latest single, “Moonlit Floor.”

Later in the show, Tyla kept the energy up, performing a medley of her songs, including “Push 2 Start” and “Water.” Wearing an intricate two-piece set and fluffy white angel wings, her vibrant presence and powerful vocals brought an extra layer of excitement to the show.

Finally, Cher delivered a performance that was every bit as memorable as expected. Dressed in a glittery black ensemble with oversized cargo pants and a sparkling strapless top, Cher belted out her hits “Strong Enough” and “Believe” as models dressed in red walked alongside her. Her all-black look, complete with diamond jewelry and a leather corset, added to the glamor of the night. Her performance was the perfect way to close out the show.

changes from the original show

Although the 2024 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show was an overall positive watch, some of the changes made it feel less reminiscent of the old shows—which was slightly disappointing to me. The grandeur and fantasy that used to define the show seemed a bit subdued, and the style of the show—from the fashion to the stage design—felt different from how I remembered it.

While it may not have the same nostalgic charm, it’s clear that the brand is making an effort to evolve and reflect a more modern image. For the most part, I think that the 2024 show was a beautiful blend of the old and the new.

I’m excited to see how Victoria’s Secret continues to reinvent itself in years to come!

Want to keep up with HCBU? Make sure to like us on Facebook, follow us on Instagram, check out our Pinterest board, watch us on TikTok, and read our latest Tweets!