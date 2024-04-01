Florentine Cafe: A Gem Among The Many

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

With dim lighting and a romantic ambiance, Florentine Cafe proves the perfect place for a date or dinner with friends. This small, cramped Italian restaurant stands out as a gem among the saturated streets of Boston’s Little Italy, where Italian restaurants line each cranny of the area. The restaurant has several small, intimate tables, and each setting is formally arranged, with folded napkins and a leather-bound menu. Classical Italian music played quietly in the background to add to the traditional experience. Florentine Cafe was intricately decorated, with a beautiful mural of Italian-style bridges painted across the main wall.

Upon entering the quaint restaurant, one was immediately aware of a sense of warmth emanating from the heating contrasting the bitter cold of a Boston winter and the friendly staff who greeted my friends and me as we arrived. Soon after being led to our table, our waiter arrived with a basket of bread and a plate of an olive oil/balsamic blend. The bread was undeniably fresh, still warm from the oven. The crunch of the crust contrasting the pillowy inside proved a perfect base for the delicious dip. Careful not to spoil our appetites, my dining companions and I grudgingly resisted the temptation to devour the entire basket at once.

The menu consisted of several appetizers, pasta, and main courses, ranging from pesto pasta to steak. While the menu selection initially appeared small, there was something for every taste. The restaurant focuses on classic Italian cuisine, featuring menu items such as eggplant parmigiana and veal osso bucco.

For our appetizer, our table ordered the mozzarella caprese, a classic Italian dish. The plating of the vine-ripe tomatoes and mozzarella wedges was impeccable. I only wished that the portion size was a bit larger. A smear of bright pesto and drizzle of balsamic stood out among the fresh colors of yellow and red tomatoes, giving the entire dish a vibrance.

Unsure of what to order for the “primi” dish, I spoke to our inviting waiter about the menu. After the typical lecture on how everything was delicious, he specifically suggested the rigatoni alla norma, a homemade rigatoni dish with tomatoes, basil, and eggplant topped with a dollop of ricotta cheese. The dish was plated beautifully and the tubular-shaped pasta was fresh, homemade, and satisfyingly prepared al dente. The sauce was delectable, with ripe tomatoes and eggplant creating a perfect dressing for the pasta. Topping each noodle with the ricotta created the perfect bite, smooth yet with pieces from the tomato sauce that formed an exquisite texture. This seemingly small portion of pasta was deceptively filling. Wanting to savor every morsel, I happily indulged myself until my plate was clean.

The restaurant’s only pitfall was its lack of a dessert menu. Despite being full after enjoying the “primi” pasta and “secondi” meat dish, we would have happily welcomed a sweet treat to complete the near-perfect culinary experience. Unfortunately, this simple pleasure was not an option. Luckily, Mike’s Pastry is just around the corner.

If you are looking for a spot to eat on the North End, head over to florentine cafe… you won’t be disappointed!

