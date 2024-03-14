This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at BU chapter.

In the captivating worlds of literature and visual media, certain female characters and creators have left an indelible mark on my life and helped shape the person I have become today. With March being Women’s History Month, there’s no better time than now to reflect on these women.

It’s not possible to list all of the women who have impacted me, but here are a few:

Leslie Knope Played by one of my favorite female comedians Amy Pohler, Leslie Knope from the television show Parks and Recreation has been a beacon of light guiding me through optimism, friendship, and drive. Throughout the series, Leslie embodies the ideal female friend and has taught me a lot about genuine kindness in the face of adversity. Her loyalty, support, and genuine care for her friends highlight the importance of nurturing meaningful connections and fostering a sense of community. Her unwavering commitment to improving her community sets a powerful precedent for viewers such as myself. Her continuing defiance of traditional expectations continues to inspire and motivate me to create change within myself and my community. Giphy Elle Woods Elle Woods is another character who continues to inspire me with her resilience and ability to look past stereotypes placed on her. The character is originally from Amanda Brown’s novel Legally Blonde, which was adapted into a movie starring Reese Witherspoon as Elle Woods. Although at first Elle Woods seems to just be a girl chasing a boy who doesn’t like her back, throughout the movie she slowly discovers herself and what she’s capable of. She doesn’t try to change who she is to fit anyone’s agenda and uses her knowledge to be successful in winning her case. As a young girl, it was incredibly important to see a woman who had been cast down or judged, stand up for herself and be successful when the cards were stacked against her. MGM/20th Century Fox Harriet Jacobs There are far too many women in literature that have made a profound impact on me, but one that stands out is author Harriet Jacobs. Her book Incidents in the Life of a Slave Girl is a story based on her own life, with the main character Linda Brent being directly based on Jacobs herself. The book follows Linda through her journey of being an enslaved woman in North Carolina, and eventually escaping to the North where she has to adapt to a new way of living. Harriet Jacobs’s novel and life tell an enduring story of not only the resilience of the human spirit but also standing up for the ones you love and others who may be oppressed. Harriet Jacobs was heavily involved in the abolitionist movement after she escaped and her efforts to showcase the intersectionality of race and gender are still prevalent to this day. Her fight has inspired me to think more broadly about women’s rights issues and how they impact different groups of women in different ways, shaping my interest in women’s rights to this day. Photo by Lindsey LaMont from Unsplash

Whether it be through a television series, a movie, or an inspiring piece of literature, female characters and creators have had a lasting impact on my life and have made me a better person, friend, and advocate for other women.

Happy Women’s History Month!

