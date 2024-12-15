The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As the election has come to an end, it may be hard to feel motivated to stay involved in our current political climate. However, we must strive to be informed about our reality. The U.S. presidential cabinet consists of 15 leaders, or “secretaries,” of executive departments appointed by the president and confirmed by the Senate.

This article will provide you with an assembled list of Trump’s current cabinet nominees and their policy stances on issues related to their departments.

Department of Agriculture: Brooke Rollins

According to The New York Times, Rollins, a Trump loyalist, will be involved with developing policies on farming, food safety, and natural resource management. A graduate of Texas A&M University with a degree in agricultural development, Rollins is currently president of the America First Policy Institute (AFPI). Policy Stance: Rollins has a limited track record on agricultural issues and has no current position. However, according to InsideClimate News, she strongly opposes climate action, favoring policies aligned with fossil fuel industries. Jocelyn Hsu / Spoon

Department of Commerce: Howard Lutnick

According to The New York Times, Lutnick will oversee policies promoting job creation, economic growth, and trade. He is the chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Cantor Fitzgerald, a financial services firm. Lutnick is also a longtime Trump ally. Policy Stance: Lutnick advocates for steep tariffs on imported goods, supporting Trump’s campaign trail plan for a 60% tariff on goods from China and up to 20% tariff on everything else in the U.S., according to PBS. At President Donald Trump’s MSG Rally, Lutnick stated, “When was America great? At the turn of the century when tariffs funded the government, our economy was rocking. This is 1900, 125 years ago, we had no income tax, and all we had was tariffs.”

Department of Defense: Pete Hegseth

Hegseth will control national security via U.S. military oversight, according to CNN. A former Army National Guard officer, he served in Iraq and Afghanistan and is a veteran of conservative media commentary. Policy Stance: Hegseth opposes diversity initiatives in the military, arguing that they hinder combat effectiveness. In a segment on the Shawn Ryan Show, he said, “…I’m straight up just saying we should not have women in combat roles. It hasn’t made us more effective, hasn’t made us more lethal. [It] has made fighting more complicated.” Photo by Joel Rivera-Camacho from Unsplash

Department of Education: Linda McMahon

McMahon will be responsible for federal funding for schools, enforcing education laws, and promoting equal access to education, The New York Times said. McMahon, former CEO of WWE and head of the Small Business Administration, has significant business leadership experience, but not much involvement in education. Policy Stance: McMahon supports charter schools, privatization, and reducing federal oversight in education.

Department of Energy: Chris Wright

According to the White House, Wright will manage energy policies, nuclear safety, and renewable energy research. He is the CEO of Liberty Energy and a vocal advocate for fossil fuels, The New York Times said. Policy Stance: Wright prioritizes oil and gas production over renewable energy initiatives, aligning with Trump’s broader energy strategy. Wright stated, “There is no climate crisis, and we’re not in the midst of an energy transition either,” according to a video he posted on his LinkedIn page one year ago.

Department of Health and Human Services: Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

Kennedy will oversee public health programs, including Medicare and Medicaid. Kennedy is an environmental attorney and a controversial critic of vaccines, according to NBC. He has made a lot of baseless health claims, raising concerns among public health officials. Policy Stance: Kennedy advocates for transparency in drug development and opposes vaccine mandates. Photo by CDC from Unsplash

Department of Homeland Security: Kristi Noem

Noem will be tasked with protecting the U.S. from domestic and international threats. CNN said she is the governor of South Dakota and a staunch advocate for immigration restrictions. Policy Stance: Noem supports stricter border security and enforcement policies.

Department of Housing and Urban Development: Scott Turner

Turner will address housing needs, affordable housing programs, and fair housing laws, according to the White House. He previously served as the executive director of the White House Opportunity and Revitalization Council, AP News said. Turner is also chair of the Center for Education Opportunity at the America First Policy Institute. Policy Stance: Turner focuses on economic revitalization in underserved communities through Opportunity Zones.

Department of the Interior: Doug Burgum

Burgum will be responsible for managing public lands, natural resources, and Native American affairs. According to Politico, he has also been nominated for chair of the National Energy Council, a newly made position. Burgum is the governor of North Dakota with a background in energy development. Policy Stance: Burgum is likely to prioritize resource extraction and oil drilling over conservation efforts. Lisa Desjardins, a political correspondent, confirmed during PBS News Hour that “Offshore and onshore drilling expansion is something [Burgum] and President-Elect Trump have talked about. Also, new natural gas terminals to handle the shipping of the growing U.S. supply, that’s a Department of Energy function. But for this new council, he could have a role in it. Also, changes to protected monument land. We would expect him and President-Elect Trump to push for more drilling on those lands.”

Department of Justice: Pam Bondi

As Attorney General, Bondi will enforce federal laws and ensure public safety. According to AP News, Bondi, a former Florida attorney general, has been a strong ally of Trump. Policy Stance: Bondi is expected to focus on issues like voter fraud and deregulation, continuing Trump’s legal priorities. Photo by Janine Robinson on Unsplash

Department of Labor: Lori Chavez-DeRemer

According to the White House, Chavez-DeRemer will oversee workplace standards, wage laws, and unemployment insurance programs. She is a business leader and former mayor who emphasizes a pro-business approach, The New York Times said. Policy Stance: Chavez-DeRemer advocates for workforce flexibility and deregulation.

Department of State: Marco Rubio

Rubio will manage foreign affairs and international diplomacy. According to Freedom House, Rubio, a Florida senator with extensive foreign policy experience, has been a vocal critic of China’s human rights abuses. Policy Stance: Rubio advocates for strong sanctions and military readiness to counter international threats. As detailed in his speech, “A Conversation With Marco Rubio,” his foreign policy doctrine contains three pillars, “American Strength, the protection of our global economy, and a proud advocacy for America’s core values. This approach will restore American leadership to a world badly in need of it.”

Department of Transportation: Sean Duffy

Duffy will oversee federal highway, rail, and air travel systems. Duffy, a former congressman and television personality, supports public-private partnerships for infrastructure funding, according to CBS. Policy Stance: Duffy advocates for privatizing infrastructure projects. Peter Fazekas / Pexels

Department of the Treasury: Scott Bessent

The White House said Bessent’s position will manage federal finances, tax policies, and economic policy. Bessent is a hedge fund manager with expertise in market strategies, according to CBS. Policy Stance: Bessent focuses on tax cuts and financial deregulation, aligning with Trump’s pro-business agenda.

Department of Veterans Affairs: Doug Collins