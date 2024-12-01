The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As finals season approaches, endless nights of studying and snacking come with it.

Whether pulling a solo all-nighter or tackling a group study session, the inevitable hunger tends to strike after every restaurant closes. Luckily, Boston University boasts a few locations around campus to dine after dark. From sweet treats to classic college cuisine, these spots offer essential brain fuel for late-night studying!

El Jefe’s Taqueria Those who frequent hockey games at Agganis Arena know this Boston University classic. El Jefe’s is a casual Mexican food option on West Campus that serves tacos, burritos, and bowls alike. The restaurant is open until 3 a.m. and you can either dine in or grab-and-go, making it a West Campus staple for BU students. BE Pasta Bar A newer addition to Commonwealth Avenue; BE Pasta Bar is Boston’s first build-your-own pasta joint, according to Boston Uncovered. If you’re not in the mood for pasta or just want something extra, this spot also provides sandwiches and salads to choose from! Open until 11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and 10 p.m. the rest of the week, BE Pasta Bar is sure to satisfy your study session cravings. Jocelyn Hsu / Spoon Bay State Underground at Marciano Commons Unfortunately, East Campus lacks the breadth of late-night dining options compared to West Campus. However, Bay State Underground (BSU) is the tried-and-true of East Campus residents. BSU is open from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. under Marciano Commons after the dining hall closes. With a wide variety of food ranging from chicken quesadillas to mozzarella sticks, it’s difficult to find something you wouldn’t want to eat! The Yard House Frequented by students and families alike, The Yard House is just off BU’s campus and is open until 11:30 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 12:30 a.m. on Fridays and Saturdays. Located in the Fenway-Kenmore neighborhood, The Yard House offers a wide variety of American cuisine, from 12oz ribeye to fried chicken sandwiches. For those 21 or over, it’s also a popular sports bar! Via Izabelle Acheson on Unsplash Insomnia Cookies This wouldn’t be a complete BU food list without Insomnia Cookies! Located in the center of Comm. Ave., this bakery chain provides a sweet midnight snack until 3 a.m. Thursday through Saturday and 1 a.m. the rest of the week. Insomnia Cookies includes options like classic chocolate chip and vegan birthday cake. Plus, you can add an ice cream scoop to your cookie to really hit the spot!

So, whether you’re sick of dining hall food or desperately need something to get you through finals week, try these restaurants to dine after dark.

Time to fuel up and hit the books!

