Last fall, one of my favorite Spotify features came out: daylist!

Daylists are curated playlists to your unique tastes and niche genres, changing every few hours. Each daylist also comes with a personal title and list of the compiled styles. As someone with broad music taste who is also incredibly indecisive, Spotify daylists are my go-to choice. Here are some of my favorite Spotify daylists from the past year!

Each title and song from these daylists reflects a unique aspect of my music personality. Whether I’m a sad girl who loves jazz or a hopeless romantic who loves the British, I am learning more about my past and present self.

With every day comes a new soundtrack to a new version of me, capturing who I am moment by moment. Who knows? Maybe tomorrow I’ll be a lovesick rocker or a demure hippie! At my core, though, I’ll always be a girl who loves music.

Check out your own Spotify daylists to see what your music personality is like!

