Last fall, one of my favorite Spotify features came out: daylist!
Daylists are curated playlists to your unique tastes and niche genres, changing every few hours. Each daylist also comes with a personal title and list of the compiled styles. As someone with broad music taste who is also incredibly indecisive, Spotify daylists are my go-to choice. Here are some of my favorite Spotify daylists from the past year!
- “Obsessed Catwalk Sunday Evening”
-
Spotify’s ability to reveal my basic music taste is truly unmatched.
My daylists are frequently full of pop princess songs like “Espresso” by Sabrina Carpenter and “Good Luck, Babe!” by Chappell Roan. Whether I’m walking down Commonwealth Ave. like it’s a runway or channeling my inner popstar in my dorm, I can always rely on my Spotify daylist to give me some current pop hits!
- “Hopeless Romantic Yearning Monday Afternoon”
-
Sometimes, I think my Spotify is trying to tell me something. As a chronically single lady, I almost cackled at this daylist of romantic music when it popped up. However, listening to Laufey’s “Bewitched” and Carly Simon’s “You’re So Vain” always brightens up my gloomy Monday blues.
- “Tropicalia Guitar Tuesday Afternoon”
-
I never realized how often I used Spotify while studying until I heard this daylist last April. With bossa nova jazz like “O Grande Amor” by Getz/Gilberto and “Estate” by Eugene Lambert, my spring exam season felt like an endless coffee shop study session. I have a feeling Starbucks probably has a similar Spotify daylist.
- “British Invasion 60s Wednesday Evening”
-
I vividly remember listening to this daylist over the summer while studying abroad in London. With a combination of British musical icons, the playlist featured songs like “Something” by The Beatles and “There Is a Light That Never Goes Out” by The Smiths. Now, every time I hear these songs, I’m transported back to those London summer streets, all thanks to this daylist.
- “Oldies Jazz Beats Thursday Morning”
-
This daylist is one of my “chosen ones,” meaning I made it a permanent playlist. Every morning I listen to this good old jazz playlist as a meditative start to my day. From Julie London’s “I’m Glad There Is You” to Louis Armstrong’s “Dream A Little Dream Of Me,” this daylist is pure bliss to my ears.
- “Sad Girl Power Ballad Friday Night”
-
The AI machine that comes up with my daylist titles was very specific with this one!
These songs are true “scream into my pillow” material. Some of my favorite songs include “You Need Me Now? (feat. Sabrina Carpenter)” by girl in red, “Casual” by Chappell Roan, and “So Long, London” by Taylor Swift. At the end of a long week, singing these songs feels like a cathartic release.
- “Poetry Songwriter Saturday Afternoon”
-
What I love most about Spotify daylists is how it recommends past music I’ve listened to. I switch up my music pretty often, forgetting the best songs from previous months. This daylist is compiled of some of those songs, including Jeff Buckley’s “Lilac Wine” and Radiohead’s “High and Dry.” When my Spotify daylists include songs like these, I’m reminded why I love this feature so much!
Each title and song from these daylists reflects a unique aspect of my music personality. Whether I’m a sad girl who loves jazz or a hopeless romantic who loves the British, I am learning more about my past and present self.
With every day comes a new soundtrack to a new version of me, capturing who I am moment by moment. Who knows? Maybe tomorrow I’ll be a lovesick rocker or a demure hippie! At my core, though, I’ll always be a girl who loves music.
Check out your own Spotify daylists to see what your music personality is like!
