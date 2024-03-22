The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at BU chapter.

If you ever indulged in the wonders of what rubber bands can do, bothered your parents for a rainbow loom as a kid, or even wanted to be a surgeon after binge-watching all the best seasons of Grey’s Anatomy, I have a proposition for you. Try out crocheting!

Crafts are making a comeback, and I’m not mad about it. As a former connoisseur of the rainbow loom trend, I have looked for anything to give me back the elation I got from crafting a bracelet, and I can finally say I think I’ve found it. Making friendship bracelets out of embroidery string did the trick for a while. Still, sometimes, it can get boring to be tied down to a hard surface to make a bracelet, not to mention the finger cramps (they’re the worst!), which is why I advocate for crocheting. Crocheting improves your hand-dexterity for that Meredith Grey career while satisfying that need for a crafty hyper-fixation that is finger-cramping-free!

This hobby is even catching wind on social media. Youth all around the country are showcasing their crochet tops and keychain figurines. On TikTok, you can find in-depth tutorials and free-to-download templates depicting the pattern used to do a project. But, if you’re an especially creative spirit, you could even make your own pattern. Brands like Urban Outfitters and Zara have even been catching on in recent drops. The past few years of spring and summer collections have launched a variety of crochet tops and accessories to dress down for a day at the beach or up for a fancy dinner. But what’s the fun of an overpriced crochet top that might not fit in all the right places when you can make it for yourself?

Now I know what you must be thinking. “Why would I spend time and resources crocheting something I can buy in the store?” Well, my answer to your question is to weigh the reward.

You get a new, calming hobby to fill your spare time and a cool item to show off as yours.

