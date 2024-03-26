City Sights: Top Date Spots In Boston

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at BU chapter.

As the flowers start to bloom and the sun creeps back out, it’s the perfect time to embrace spring date ideas, whether with your friends or a significant other! Boston is a small city, but it’s one filled with so much adventure and many fun places, if you know where to look. To help aid your search, here are nine new spots for your perfect date in the city.

First up, if you’re a foodie like me and are looking for some new restaurants to try, check these spots out:

Blue Ribbon sushi Located in seven cities across the United States, Blue Ribbon Sushi brings traditional and authentic Japanese cuisine straight to your plate. This Boston restaurant, located in Kenmore Square, is a vibrant and modern space, and it even has a featured sushi bar! Their menu includes the sushi bar specials, a range of chef’s choice platters, traditional sushi rolls, and more. For anyone who strays from raw fish, they also serve main dishes such as steak, chicken, and their Miyazaki A5 Wagyu. Personally, my favorite dish is Blue Ribbon’s crispy rice appetizer with spicy tuna, avocado, and truffle eel sauce – I’ve seriously never had anything better. Mamma Maria I, of course, had to include Mamma Maria on this list, another spot with unique vibes. The North End is known for its amazing Italian food, but no matter how many different restaurants I try, none of them ever even come close to Mamma Maria. The restaurant itself is housed in a 19th century row house (resembling a townhouse) tucked into a little corner on top of the hill in the North End. The menu is relatively limited, but every dish I’ve tried has been off-the-charts incredible. The service has also always been flawless. The staff always makes you feel welcome and the entire experience and environment is super homey and cozy. Tea at the Boston public Library Who doesn’t love tiny sandwiches and tea in a library? High tea in the Courtyard Tea Room of the beautiful Boston Public Library is the perfect way to spend your afternoon. The menu, which comes inside of a book, has a starter seasonal soup and salad, savory mini sandwiches, and petit fours (delicious pastries and desserts). Don’t be fooled. The variety of foods may be limited, but they are very filling! The ambience of the library itself is also gorgeous and the staff is incredibly friendly and sweet. I highly recommend trying the Courtyard Tea Room at least once. Although this may only be a one-time experience, it’s one worth trying!

Now, if you prefer to go for a nice walk and explore the city, visit these locations:

The Boston Common Okay, I know that everyone talks about the Boston Common, but it is not overrated whatsoever. The blooming gardens, especially in the spring, are beautiful and full of life. The Boston Common, which was created in 1634, is also America’s oldest public park and is filled with history! Whether you have a picnic, take a walk, or just sit on a bench and talk, you won’t be disappointed with the park’s stunning views and ambiance. Beacon Hill Lined with brick houses and streets, Beacon Hill is one of the most beautiful neighborhoods in Boston, in my opinion. Not only is it abundant in history but it also features cute boutiques, shops, and fabulous restaurants. Whether you want some cute photos or just to stroll along the brick roads, Beacon Hill is the place to be! The ISabella Stewart Gardner Museum One of my favorite museums ever is the Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum, and it’s free for college students in Boston! The museum, which used to be Gardner’s home, features paintings, sculptures, tapestries, and more. The museum is unique in the Asian, European, and American art it collects, but the history of the museum is the most interesting part. I won’t get too into it, but there was a robbery at the museum in 1990. Thirteen artworks were stolen, and the case remains unsolved! You can learn more at the Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum, or visit and find out on your next date!

Finally, for adventure and entertainment, these are some of my favorite places to hang out:

New England Aquarium Although this adventure is not free for students, the New England Aquarium is a nonprofit organization and a great place to see the cutest little creatures and exhibits! The multi-story aquarium features a variety of unique fish, seals, penguins, and other marine life. The star of the show is the Giant Ocean Tank, a four-story, 200,000 gallon tank with sharks, stingrays, eels, turtles, and more. After your trip through the aquarium, they also have a super cute gift shop at the end! Lucky Strike For all of my bowling and arcade fans: Lucky Strike houses a bowling alley on one level and a HUGE arcade on another! The arcade features old-school classic games like Mario Kart and the world’s largest Pac Man! The establishment also has a food and drink bar for when you get hungry after playing games for too long. It’s a super fun experience and perfect to share with your loved ones! AMC Boston Common My list of top nine date ideas in Boston wouldn’t be complete without this classic, relaxing activity: a movie theater date! Right next to Boston Common, this AMC theater screens new movies year-round and is perfect for a chill and easy date. Bonus: If you go on a Tuesday, you can see films for $5!

I hope you find some inspiration from my top nine spring date picks!

Want to keep up with HCBU? Make sure to like us on Facebook, follow us on Instagram, check out our Pinterest board, watch us on TikTok, and read our latest Tweets!