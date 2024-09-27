Boston’s Fall Festivals You Won’t Want To Miss

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at BU chapter.

As fall is in full swing, Boston becomes a hub of vibrant festivals and seasonal fun. Whether you’re carving pumpkins or enjoying local food and drinks, these can’t-miss events are the perfect way to embrace the autumn spirit!

Fall Festival Photo by Timothy Eberly from Unsplash Get ready for the ultimate fun at Fall Festival, happening at The Lawn on D on Oct. 5! From 12 to 5 p.m., you can snap pics at the 360-degree photo booth for the perfect Instagram moments. Then, from 2 to 5 p.m., say hello to adorable farm animals. Shop local goodies from neighborhood vendors and enjoy free bites during “Appy Hour” from 5-6 p.m. After that, the night comes alive with live music and glow-in-the-dark mini golf! You can sip on fall-themed drinks and enjoy tasty treats all day long. It’s a fall festival you won’t want to miss! The Pumpkin Float at the fall-o-ween Children’s Festival Photo by Andyone from Unsplash Carve out some time with friends for a pumpkin date! Design and carve your own jack-o’-lantern and bring it to the Frog Pond at Boston Common where the water will light up with glowing pumpkins. During this free event, explore the spooky Haunted Zombie Maze, challenge yourself with the LED bean bag toss, and treat yourself to fun snacks and crafts. Mark your calendars for Friday, Oct. 18, from 5 to 8 p.m., this magical night is a perfect way to celebrate the season! Boston Book Festival Photo by Ksenia Makagonova from Unsplash Calling all book lovers! Dive into literary heaven at the 16th Annual Boston Book Festival on Saturday, Oct. 26. From 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., the heart of the city will be buzzing with author talks, book signings, and so much more. It’s a day of endless inspiration for anyone who loves getting lost in a good book! Copley Square Farmers Market Kimberly Kao / Spoon For all the fall foodies out there, the Copley Square Farmers Market is your go-to spot. Open every Tuesday and Friday until Nov. 26, this market is full of fresh produce, gorgeous flowers, baked goods, and meat and dairy from local farms. Don’t miss the pop-up vendors, and grab some seasonal produce to start whipping up your favorite fall recipes! Boston Lights: A Lantern Experience Photo by Clint Patterson from Unsplash Take in the magic of fall at Boston Lights: A Lantern Experience, running daily until Nov. 3. Tickets are roughly $27 (check their website for specific pricing). There’s good news, though; on Tuesdays and Wednesdays during September and October, college students get a $7 discount with their student ID at the gate! Wander through the glowing lantern displays while indulging in classic fall favorites like fried dough, apple cider, and deep-fried Oreos. This dreamy light show is the perfect fall night out.

Make the most of this autumn by exploring these delightful events and experiencing the unique charm that Boston has to offer!

Want to keep up with HCBU? Make sure to like us on Facebook, follow us on Instagram, check out our Pinterest board, watch us on TikTok, and read our latest Tweets!