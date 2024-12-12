The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Finals week can be grueling. And after all that studying, there’s nothing quite like treating yourself to something sweet.

Boston is home to an array of delightful dessert spots that are perfect for celebrating the end of a tough semester. Whether you’re craving pastries, gelato, or innovative sweets, these dessert places offer a well-deserved indulgence to cap off your hard work.

Mike’s Pastry A visit to Boston wouldn’t be complete without a stop at Mike’s Pastry in the North End. Famous for its cannoli, Mike’s Pastry offers a variety of flavors, from classic ricotta and chocolate-covered, to pistachio. The bakery also features an assortment of cookies, cakes, and other Italian treats. It’s the perfect place to grab a box of goodies to share with friends or to savor on your own as a reward for surviving finals. Jonquils Cafe & Bakery Located on Newbury Street, Jonquils Cafe & Bakery is known for its beautifully crafted desserts and cozy atmosphere. This cafe offers a range of pastries, cakes, and tarts that are as visually stunning as they are delicious. Whether you’re in the mood for a geometric apple-shaped cake or a classic green tea latte, Jonquils has something to satisfy every craving. Pair your treat with one of their expertly brewed coffees for a delightful post-study pick-me-up! Photo by Brooke Lark from Unsplash New City Microcreamery If you’re a fan of ice cream, then New City Microcreamery in Cambridge is a must-visit. This ice cream parlor is known for its unique flavors and creamy texture. With a variety of flavors ranging from salted caramel to tres leches, there’s something for everyone to enjoy. Treat yourself to a scoop (or two) after a long week of studying, and enjoy the creative atmosphere of New City Microcreamery. Photo by Courtney Cook from Unsplash

Indulging in a sweet treat is the perfect way to celebrate after a challenging finals week. Boston’s dessert scene offers a variety of options to satisfy any sweet tooth!

So, take a break, treat yourself, and enjoy the best desserts that Boston has to offer.

