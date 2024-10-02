Bliley’s Blockbusters: My Top 10 Movies Of All Time

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Growing up, I always loved watching movies, and around the end of middle school, I realized how much more they meant to me than just mere entertainment.

Every other week, I will write about a movie I watched, its strengths and weaknesses, and my overall opinion. To introduce my taste in movies, I figured what better way than with a list of my top 10 favorites of all time!

We Have Always Lived in the Castle (2018)

Probably the most unknown on the list, We Have Always Lived in the Castle is based on the 1962 Shirley Jackson novel by the same name. The story follows two sisters and their quirky uncle who live in an estate isolated from the townsfolk and their estranged cousin (with sinister motives) who comes to stay with them. I initially got hooked on this because of my celebrity crush, Sebastian Stan, but I bonded over this film with my sister and fell in love with showing it to many of my friends who’d never heard of it. Filled with quirky performances, a short runtime of only an hour and a half, and a few fun twists and turns, this movie is delightfully “off” in the best way.

Aftersun (2022)

Aftersun is probably the simplest movie on this list, chronicling a daughter’s spring break trip with her dad, partially inspired by director Charlotte Wells’ life. It’s an emotional slow-burn, with the weight of the film’s events staying with you long after it’s over. It makes for a pretty nice watch with a short run time, gorgeous cinematography, and a well-earned Oscar-nominated performance by Paul Mescal.

Catch Me If You Can (2002)

Catch Me If You Can recounts the not-quite-real-life story of Frank Abagnale Jr., a young kid with about eight different identities who escaped prison twice before turning 21. It’s an epic movie spanning a cool period, with entertaining leading performances by Leonardo DiCaprio and Tom Hanks and many fun deception scenes that make for an exciting and enjoyable watch.

A Few Good Men (1992)

A Few Good Men is a gripping courtroom drama with great performances and powerful writing. I can’t write much more about it, partially because this movie may not be for everyone due to the heavy legal jargon and partially because I don’t want to spoil it! The last scene of this movie is one of the most iconic and crazy endings ever. I highly recommend checking it out!

Tangled (2010)

The first movie I ever saw in theaters and I walked out, only because I was scared of the drowning scene, yet this is still one of my favorites. This Disney classic tells the story of Rapunzel and her adventures with the roguish Flynn Ryder, and their respective animal sidekicks, as Rapunzel discovers freedom outside of the tower she’s been stuck in her whole life. The animation is beautiful, the songs are catchy, the writing is hilarious, and there’s just so much to love!

Chicago (2002)

I’m a theater kid through and through, and this adaptation of the Bob Fosse show about female crime in the 1920s is one of my favorite movie musicals. The musical numbers are woven into the film so well, the cinematography feels old-timey in the best way, and every performance is incredibly entertaining; not to mention, impressive knowing most of them don’t have a musical background.

Ocean’s 11 (2001)

I’ve seen Ocean’s 11 so many times I quoted it in my sleep while watching it on the plane to Italy last summer. This is the ultimate heist movie, full of great performances, groovy casino music, quick editing, and clever writing. Overall, this well-made movie makes for an incredibly entertaining watch.

Dead Poets Society (1989)

This is the first movie that got me into movies! Dead Poets Society is all about high school boys, their classic coming-of-age struggles, and their English teacher, Mr. Keating’s attempts to help them break the mold of their strict society. All the actors have such good chemistry, which makes it fun to watch them interact on-screen. It’s a fantastic, entertaining, and beautiful movie that will likely have you crying by the end.

Baby Driver (2017)

I watched this for the first time a month ago, and I could tell it was something unique and different. Baby Driver is about a getaway driver who loves music and falls in love. This movie is so loud and edited in such a fun way that the joy I got while watching it felt infectious. The tight plot, entertaining characters, and amazing music make this one of the greatest of all time.

National Treasure (2004)