Best Places To Buy Going Out Tops For College

With the multitude of online stores emerging, it can be daunting trying to figure out where to buy the best tops at the lowest prices. Here is a list of my favorite places to shop!

Edikted Recently, Edikted has been blowing up on TikTok where famous influencers, like Addison Rae, have been spotted wearing their clothing. The clothes are cheap and trendy, but not as unethical as Shein. They also always have sales so you can get really great deals! Currently, they are having an Easter sale where everything is 50% off, with the prices for tops ranging from $5-$30! White Fox White Fox has really good basics that are high quality. Once again, many celebrities have been spotted wearing White Fox, from Gigi Hadid to Tana Mongeau. Their going-out tops are sexy and attention-grabbing. Beyond going out tops, they also have cute loungewear and activewear. White Fox is on the pricier end, as most of their going-out tops are around $40, but the clothes are worth it! Princess Polly Princess Polly has a variety of basics with a unique twist, as well as bold tops. Their vibe is rather similar to that of White Fox, but their items are a bit more unique and have more of a clean girl twist. They also offer styles that suit different aesthetics like cool-girl backless tops or more girly, floral tops. Urban Outfitters Don’t love online shopping? Not to worry! Urban is a great option if you prefer trying on your clothes in-store. Urban has a few really cute corset tops, as well as unique clothes with a vintage ‘90s vibe. Once again, their tops are on the more expensive side, but they have sales often. Amazon Surprisingly, Amazon offers some relatively inexpensive and super cute going-out tops. It’s a bit tricky shopping from Amazon since so many brands sell their products there, but reading reviews before purchasing is always helpful when it comes to knowing the quality of clothes. My tip is to go to your favorite influencer’s storefront and see the tops they recommend in their Amazon storefront. It is especially helpful if you have Amazon Prime because you can get the clothes shipped to you quickly!

Hopefully this list of affordable, yet high quality stores will find you your next going-out top!

