BE Pasta Bar: Where Fast-Casual Meets European Comfort

As a foodie at heart who simply loves a good meal, good food is all about telling stories, celebrating tradition, and connecting to the heart of who we are.

However, balancing a love for exceptional food with the realities of being a broke college student in Boston isn’t always easy. So, when I was told Boston was opening its first fast-casual and homemade pasta shop right on campus, I was overjoyed.

BE Pasta Bar—owned by husband-wife restaurateur team Billy and Eva Axiotis (with ‘BE’ being the initials of their first names)—is Boston’s first pasta shop to offer the convenience and speed of fast food while maintaining the quality and atmosphere of a casual dining experience. The restaurant is located on Commonwealth Avenue, offering Boston University students and locals a taste of Europe at their doorstep.

I had the privilege of speaking with Billy Axiotis, co-owner and culinary visionary, whose passion for crafting exceptional dining experiences serves as the foundation of BE Pasta Bar. Both he and his wife, Eva, share a rich heritage of culinary excellence, having been raised in Greek families that established restaurants after immigrating to the United States in the 1970s and 1980s.

Driven by their shared love for food and hospitality, the duo embarked on an ambitious journey to bring their vision to life through BE Pasta Bar. Axiotis discussed how he even traveled to Arizona in search of similar concepts, only to realize their idea was truly one-of-a-kind; a testament to his dedication and passion for innovation in the dining space.

A Taste of Home

Rooted in Greek and Italian culinary traditions, BE Pasta Bar draws its core flavors from authentic European ingredients. Their olive oil, for instance, is sourced directly from Eva’s family vineyards in Korinthos, Greece, where expansive olive groves produce the rich and smooth taste of Mr. Papou’s Olive Oil, a key component in their dishes. Additionally, their semolina is imported from Italy, forming the foundation of their fresh house-made pasta crafted with care and precision right before your eyes!

Fast-Casual at its Finest

My Dadi (“Grandmother” in Bengali) always instilled in me that good food is more than what you eat; it is the experience you remember.

BE Pasta Bar is an excellent reminder of this. In a city where quick, on-the-go meals often sacrifice quality, BE Pasta Bar stands out as a refreshing exception. The spot offers a choose-your-own (CYO) pasta formula where you get to build your own bowl, starting at just $11. They have a variety of pasta, topping options, and homemade sauces, including pesto, alfredo, lemon garlic, and more.

The process was so much fun. Once you choose your pasta of preference, they place the uncooked pasta into a timed boiler where you can watch the “robotic arms” at work for yourself! Then, your pasta, toppings, and sauces are cooked “open-kitchen” style on the stove before being put into a cup for your to-go convenience.

Adding to its appeal, BE Pasta Bar enjoys a prime location at the heart of BU’s campus. Axiotis shared that this location was partly chosen for its vibrant, student-driven atmosphere. The goal was to create a welcoming space where students could gather after classes to enjoy a high-quality meal. Despite its already budget-friendly offerings, the restaurant further supports students by introducing “1/2 Off Pasta Mondays,” so students can enjoy good food without straining their wallets!

My Pasta Experience

When asked about his personal favorites, Axiotis enthusiastically highlighted their red sauce, a recipe perfected over the course of four to five months. So, of course, I had to try it for myself. I got the sauce with their homemade fusilli, and it was unlike anything I had had before with its firm, textured surface. This unique quality allowed the sauce to adhere wonderfully, enhancing every bite and elevating the overall experience.

And for the sauce, the smooth and natural sweetness of ripe tomatoes with the subtle herbal notes of basil and oregano was a classic yet comforting reminder of home. Topped off with some freshly grated, nutty parmesan, it was simply delicious!

I will definitely be back at BE Pasta Bar, maybe to try a new sauce from their ever-evolving menu or to simply feel like I’m back in my mom’s kitchen.

Be sure to follow them on Instagram and check out their website!

BE Pasta Bar brings the flavors of Europe right to your plate, no passport required!

