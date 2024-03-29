Balancing Work & School As A College Student

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

If you need some new strategies to help you find the perfect academic work-life balance, keep reading for more on my experience as a working student.

I started babysitting at 10, working at a coffee shop at 16, and secured my first professional internship at 20. I have worked part-time jobs for most of my life, and college has been no exception.

When I started my first semester at BU in January 2022, I decided to take a break from working because I wanted to focus my energy on my studies. At a certain point, I found myself with a lot of free time and not a lot of spending money.

I know that taking the step to add another commitment to your plate as an already busy college student can be quite overwhelming. However, when done right by taking the time to adjust, having a job has been very rewarding and has only enhanced my college experience.

Now that you want a job, where do you begin? When I began my part-time job search, my two best resources were word-of-mouth and Boston University’s student job listing site. No one knows the places to work better than your university and the people who work around your university.

Through a friend, I now have a babysitting job for a lovely family. I have realized that babysitting jobs, and many other college jobs, are willing to be flexible with you and your availability. They were most likely once in our shoes, and understand that school comes first.

With a part-time job comes our other job, the actual homework. My planner has been a lifesaver in my day-to-day as a working student, as I can prioritize school while making time for work and my social life.

A healthy social life is also a big part of the college experience, which some believe can be negatively impacted by having a job. I’ve experienced the complete opposite! I babysit with one of my best friends and know a lot of others who have also made friends at their jobs.

Most importantly, remember to give yourself grace. Saving money in college is not easy, and balancing it all can be hard. If a job is not right for you, it is perfectly okay to take a step back or to find something else that interests you!

All this to say, working in college is something I, and all other working students, should be proud of!

