Absorb: ‘Bunny’ By Mona Awad Was A Frilly Horror Delight

This week, I absorbed Bunny by Mona Awad.

I picked this book up at just the right time. I’ve had my copy for what feels like forever, and it’s always the book that comes on vacations only to come home a little bent but unread.

I was excited to read Bunny, but it never felt like the right time. This week, though, something came over me. So, I decided to put aside my other for-pleasure read to make room for Bunny. And I must say, I’m so glad I did!

I could give you a quick rundown of the plot, but honestly, the more blind you are before reading this book the better. I’ll tell you this: be prepared for a gory tea party where you’re not sure if you want to eat mini cupcakes or crawl out of your skin (I choose both).

Our narrator, Samantha Heather Mackey, is not warm and fuzzy—making this novel all the more addicting. The descriptions of everything are so intentional and symbolic, and if you don’t process every word, you’ll miss something!

Awad’s Bunny is a nauseating study of womanhood, anti-feminism, and just how destructive it can be. If you’re already missing Halloween, pick up this brightly-colored novel and you’ll be more than satisfied, believe me.

I gave this one four out of five stars on Goodreads. It was a well-paced novel, but some plot points didn’t have the chance to fully develop. Not every event felt necessary, making the important events feel confusing and convoluted. However, this book was still a good time, and I highly recommend it!

Thanks for “absorbing” with me!

