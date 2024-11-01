A Slice Of NY In Boston? New York Pizza Review

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As a Jersey girl passionate about a classic New York or New Jersey slice, I was skeptical about how Beantown’s pizza would compare.

So, I was thrilled to discover that New York Pizza, a family-owned pizzeria originating in the heart of New York, now has three locations situated in the South End, Cambridge (Central Square), and Theater District—all only a hop, skip, and a jump away from Boston University.

I had the pleasure of meeting Jimmy Axiotis, a proud Greek-American and co-owner of the New York Pizza chain with his brother, Billy Axiotis. Like his grandparents, father, and uncle before him, Jimmy prides himself on being a self-made businessman passionate about the food industry.

He and his brother took the reins of the forty-year-old restaurant chain during the pandemic. They also recently opened a new location and casual pasta shop, BE Pasta Bar, on Commonwealth Avenue. I wish I had been as productive as the Axiotis brothers during quarantine!

All three New York Pizza locations offer an array of options, from classic small, large, and extra-large-sized pies to Greek-style grinders and juicy fried chicken. I visited the Cambridge location at 744 Massachusetts Avenue, which the Axiotis brothers opened in May.

Jimmy remarked on how the location attracts a diverse crowd of customers, from City Hall employees picking up their orders during their lunch breaks to college students looking for a satisfying late-night bite.

Menu Items

Cheese, margherita, pepperoni…oh my!

There was a plethora of options to choose from at the Cambridge location. New York Pizza offers by-the-slice orders in various flavor combinations, prepared right in front of you. Luckily, there were more than enough options to satisfy my friends and me, a certified foodie.

Jimmy’s personal favorite is a classic pepperoni slice with mushrooms. He also recommends the ooey-gooey mozzarella sticks. “That one’s a good pick with the younger crowd,” said Jimmy.

I ordered a $5 veggie slice and was greeted, less than ten minutes later, with a steaming triangle of cheesy goodness loaded with broccoli, peppers, mushrooms, and olives—which was double the size of my head. Talk about bang for your buck!

“It’s more of a New Jersey-style pizza,” Jimmy explained, citing its thin, hand-tossed crust baked in a stone oven.

Yes, you read that correctly. An actual stone!

In pizza science terms, baking in a stone allows the crust to have direct contact with the heat in the oven, creating an evenly baked, delightfully crispy, thin crust, according to Fontana Forni. No floppy pizza slices here—regardless of their massive size!

Paired with locally sourced mozzarella cheese, the delightfully sweet and tangy homemade sauce is made with tomatoes from New Jersey, California, and Italy. “We stand out with quality ingredients, and especially stuff you would want to eat at home,” Jimmy said.

The menu—which is always in flux to accommodate creative flavor combinations—also nods at American and Greek cuisine. A friend of mine indulged in a decadent honey barbecue chicken slice, topped with crispy fried chicken, french fries, and a drizzle of tangy barbecue sauce. I savored the steaming hot and flavorful Greek fries, coated in a mouthwatering sprinkle of feta cheese and a generous dusting of oregano.

I would definitely go back to New York Pizza and try more of the 20 pizza styles they offer, alongside other menu options like plates of pasta paired with cheesy garlic bread, and indulgent sides.

Atmosphere

The Central Square location in Cambridge is a cozy space that offers big flavors. The location has an efficient grab-and-go atmosphere. However, that’s not to say that you can’t bring a couple of friends on a Friday night and gather around a table with soft drinks and delicious food for a few hours!

There’s no need to dress up, New York Pizza is a practical, no-frills spot in a lively urban center near Harvard University. My friends and I spent the night people-watching through the large glass windows and enjoying our humongous pizza slices.

A note to all the young ladies out there: When walking in a new area, it’s best to remain alert and go with friends, especially after dark!

If you’re looking for a pizzeria that offers flavorful, hot, and made-to-order meals at an affordable price, New York Pizza is the place for you! With three locations to choose from, and a casual, family-owned atmosphere, you’re sure to have a great time with friends here.

And, for all you nocturnal college students cramming for midterms, New York Pizza is open—with the entire menu available for order—until 2 to 3 a.m., depending on which location you visit.

For more information about New York Pizza, check out their website and socials below!

Website: http://www.newyorkpizzaboston.com/

Instagram: http://www.instagram.com/nypizzaboston

Don’t let the Axiotis brothers have all the fun! Stop by and enjoy a slice of New York in Boston!

