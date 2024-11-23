The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at BU chapter.

Taylor Swift’s “Eras Tour” has already conquered the United States not once, but twice—along with visits to Latin America, Asia, and Europe.

With 152 total shows according to Time Magazine, many fans felt as though the tour might never end. Joining live streams for surprise songs has become a staple of many fans’ nightly routines. However, it seems the beloved tour is finally coming to a close.

With a setlist of over three and a half hours of music, multiple costume changes, and beloved openers, Swift’s Eras Tour has exceeded fans’ expectations since its initial announcement in November 2022.

Major announcements, special guests, and surprise songs have made certain nights more memorable than others. While the jury is still out on the best international dates, U.S. dates have officially wrapped. Therefore, in honor of saying goodbye to a tour that holds a special place in every Swiftie’s heart, here in chronological order, are the top five nights of the U.S. Eras Tour.

Glendale Night One Although some fans (myself included) did their best to attend the Eras Tour spoiler-free, nothing beats an entire crowd filled with curiosity and anticipation. Until opening night, many didn’t know what an “Eras Tour” entailed. Fans pondered how Swift would fit the four albums she had yet to tour into one show, but they were still left in shock not only at the length of the concert but also at the “one era at a time” carefully curated setlist. For these lucky Swifties, every song was a surprise song. Arlington Night One While 10 minutes should not define your Eras Tour experience, surprise songs remain a vital way to differentiate each tour date. Especially while Swift was still sticking to her “only once” surprise song rule, some shows had fans at home falling over with jealousy. Every Swiftie from all other locations remembers Arlington night one as a devastating loss, removing both “Death By a Thousand Cuts” and “Clean” as contenders for their own shows. Those in attendance can rest assured that anytime they’re asked about their surprise songs, the response will always be, “You won.” Kansas City Night One When asked to recall the most exciting nights of the Eras Tour, almost every Swiftie thinks of Kansas City on July 7, 2023. Having released Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) that same day, fans knew it was going to be a special show. Nevertheless, Swift shocked attendees by debuting the “I Can See You” music video in real-time alongside Joey King and Taylor Lautner up on stage. Furthermore, any Swiftie who got the hear “Long Live” live during its limited time on the setlist can consider themselves lucky. Photo by Ronald Woan distributed under a CC BY-SA 2.0 license Los Angeles Night Six While I may be biased because this happens to be my show, most fans agree Swift couldn’t have ended the first leg of the U.S. Eras Tour any better. Known for her easter eggs, Swifties questioned if the 8/9 date back in 2023 would somehow relate to the long-anticipated 1989 (Taylor’s Version) album announcement. When Swift debuted brand new blue outfits during each era, the energy in the stadium was unmatched as everyone realized their predictions were coming true. Of course, for my dad, the significance might not have resonated as he looked at me like I was crazy for continuously screeching “It’s blue!” every 10 minutes. New Orleans Night Two Attendees of this special show got to hear Gracie Abrams, Taylor Swift, and Sabrina Carpenter all in one night. In previous shows, fans were shocked to learn “Crazier,” “This is What You Came For,” and “I Don’t Want to Live Forever” were among the list of eligible surprise songs. However, no one expected that a Swift cover of “Espresso” was also a possibility—especially when it involved a fun comedy bit to get Carpenter up on stage to sing it with her. Additionally, New Orleans is one of the select U.S. shows that included The Tortured Poets Department era, according to WDSU News.

Some honorable mentions include all three nights in New York, the first night in Nashville, any rain show, and all three nights in Miami.

While these five shows come to mind, Swift found a way to make every show memorable. She remained professional and positive through technical difficulties, bad weather, costume malfunctions, and an overall exhausting tour.

As we say goodbye to the Eras Tour, fans can’t wait to see what Swift has in store for the future.

Want to keep up with HCBU? Make sure to like us on Facebook, follow us on Instagram, check out our Pinterest board, watch us on TikTok, and read our latest Tweets!