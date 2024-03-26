A Murder Mystery For The Ages: ‘The Fury’

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at BU chapter.

There’s something about murder mysteries that make them one of the best selling genres in literature. These books pull you into the story as you try to solve the case, making you believe that you know the culprit just to surprise you with a plot twist you never saw coming. You’ll be flying through the pages before you know it!

As a murder mystery enthusiast, I’ve read my fair share of whodunits, but Alex Michaelides’s The Fury is the most fun I’ve had reading in a while!

If you like books that keep you on the edge of your seat, gossip sessions, and Greek islands, The Fury is a must read for you.

Ex-movie star Lana Farrar invites a group of her friends to her home in the Greek Islands, but the idyllic getaway soon turns sinister when a murder occurs.

The story is narrated from the perspective of Elliot Chase, one of the characters involved with the victim, and the writing is reminiscent of the way a friend would tell a story while sitting in a bar over some drinks. This fresh narration style keeps the plot engaging from the beginning, while making it feel as if you know the characters on an intimate and personal level.

Another bonus of this amusing storytelling is that it keeps readers on their toes. Since the events are being told from Elliot’s perspective, he gets to keep details from the audience, change the storyline as many times as he likes, and do everything he can to paint himself in the best light. It begs the question of who can really be trusted.

With such an unreliable narrator, it’s up to the reader to figure out what really happened!

The Fury also presents readers with juicy relationship drama, eccentric actresses, friends that turn into enemies, and enemies that become friends. Set in a beautiful mansion on a Greek island, the story’s aesthetic is *chefs kiss*!

From the first page to the last, Michaelides does a wonderful job of keeping readers intrigued, with twists and turns on every other page. For this reason, The Fury is the perfect book to get you out of a reading slump. It’s a fun and quick-read!

If you’re craving a great mystery book, The Fury promises a thrilling story with Unforgettable characters and plot!

Want to keep up with HCBU? Make sure to like us on Facebook, follow us on Instagram, check out our Pinterest board, watch us on TikTok, and read our latest Tweets!