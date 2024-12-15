A Magical Night With Boston Ballet’s ‘The Nutcracker’

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

It’s officially the most wonderful time of the year: the Boston Ballet’s production of “The Nutcracker” is on!

For many Bostonians, “The Nutcracker” is a festive winter tradition, bringing holiday cheer to the wintery city. Aside from the Barbie movie, Barbie in the Nutcracker, and a few Tchaikovsky study playlists, my experience of “The Nutcracker” has been pretty limited. So, when I had the opportunity to see the Boston Ballet’s performance, I knew I was in for something truly magical!

Stepping into the Citizens Bank Opera House, I was immediately enveloped in holiday decadence. The grand chandeliers sparkled like snowflakes and the ornate architecture was dazzling. Families, couples, and friends filled the room with laughter, which was complimented by the faint hum of orchestral music. It felt as though I was transported to an enchanted winter wonderland—one full of holiday spirit.

As the lights dimmed and the orchestra began Tchaikovsky’s iconic opening, the audience was silent and we were swept into Clara’s dreamland. Immediately, I felt as though I was there with Clara, patiently waiting for my own Nutcracker gift. The dancers twinkled under the lights as they swiftly drew in the crowd, hopping across the stage. From the Christmas party to the ethereal dance of the Snowflakes, each scene was just as beautiful as the next.

What struck me most about the Boston Ballet’s “The Nutcracker” was its ability to captivate an audience of all ages. From grandparents to children, the overwhelming joy in the theater was very noticeable. A young audience member near me kept exclaiming, “Wow!” every time a dancer executed an impressive lift; I couldn’t help but silently agree! And even though I was miles away from home, the shared wonder in the theatre made me feel connected to everyone in the audience.

The Boston Ballet continues to embody this inclusivity in its work. According to its website, the Boston Ballet offered a sensory-friendly performance of “The Nutcracker” on December 6.

By creating a thoughtful adaptation, the Boston Ballet ensured everyone could experience the magic of the production in a welcoming and comfortable environment. Its commitment to making arts accessible and allowing more people to share this beloved holiday tradition is what makes their production so special!

As I continue to hum Tchaikovsky’s melodies through finals season, I can’t help but reflect on how “The Nutcracker” brings people together. Whether you’re a lifelong ballet enthusiast or experiencing it for the first time, the Boston Ballet’s production offers a moment of pure holiday magic.

With its breathtaking performances, dazzling atmosphere, and commitment to inclusivity, the Boston Ballet’s “The Nutcracker” is more than a seasonal tradition, but a reminder of the joy, wonder, and connection that makes holidays so special!

If you want to embrace the holiday season, this is one experience you won’t want to miss!

