A Californian’s Tips From Her First Winter In Boston

As someone who grew up in one of the sunniest parts of Southern California, I felt entirely unprepared for my first real winter here in Boston. Back in Los Angeles, the weather rarely dips below 50 degrees, so the thought of a cold, snowy winter was terrifying to me. Now, at the tail end of my first year living in Boston, I feel slightly more prepared for the next three. Here are my takeaways from my first snowy season.

Layer, Layer, Layer! When I arrived in Boston, my closet was filled with tank-tops and shorts. I had never even considered that I would need more than a good winter coat to survive the cold. But as soon as the temperatures started dropping, I realized I was completely wrong. Layering is one of the best ways to stay warm during the winter. Putting long sleeves under sweaters and leggings under jeans might seem like a lot, but layering saved me during the coldest, windiest days. Get the right Gear! Photo by Arek Socha from Pixabay Staying warm in winter takes more than just layers. It also takes the right accessories and gear. Beanies, gloves, and warm boots can be lifesavers when it rains or the wind picks up. Keeping your head, hands, and feet warm does wonders for the rest of your body, so it’s crucial to have the proper accessories. Get Outside and embrace the cold! Before this year, I had only ever heard of seasonal depression. But as winter progressed and we were met with cold, gloomy day after cold, dreary day, I discovered how real the winter blues can be. My greatest ally in fighting the feeling was taking the time to get outside. Whether for a short walk around campus or a whole afternoon in the Boston Public Garden, spending time outdoors and getting some fresh air raised my spirits. Eat well, stay hydrated, and get plenty of sleep! Photo by Monstera from Pexels During the winter, your body works overtime to fight the cold and keep you healthy. Because of this, taking care of your body and giving it the fuel and rest it deserves is incredibly important. Ensure you drink plenty of water, eat delicious and nutritious foods, and aim for 7-9 hours of sleep each night. Healthy habits will keep your body functioning properly and help you maintain your energy during winter. Stay Connected! Socializing is hard when it’s cold outside. This winter, I opted to stay in more nights than I’d like to because the weather was terrible and I didn’t want to face the cold. However, spending time with family and friends during the cold months provides warmth and comfort that can uplift spirits and help combat the winter blues. Make time to see or call your loved ones, even just for a few minutes.

Wintertime is long and arduous, especially when you’re away from home. But if I’ve learned anything from my first encounter with the cold, the proper habits, gear, and mindset can make a world of difference in making winter warm and enjoyable.

I hope these tips keep you HAPPY AND HEALTHY!

