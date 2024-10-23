Dress To Impress This Halloween With These Iconic Group Costumes

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

With Halloween almost upon us, everyone’s scrambling to put the finishing touches or coordinate with their friends on the perfect group costume.

However, for those whose friends have yet to decide on a costume idea, here are six that are sure to be iconic and unique.

Monster High If you’re looking to serve cute outfits with a hint of nostalgia, Monster High is the perfect costume for you and your friends! This group costume allows your group to call back to their childhood and dress up as their favorite character. Your group will look cohesive while still wearing the outfits they wished they could’ve worn growing up. And, the best part is there are so many looks to choose from, so as long as you keep the main features, it’ll be a recognizable costume for sure! Pixie Hollow Fairies If you’re like me, who grew up debating with your friends on which fairy from the Tinker Bell franchise you are, then this costume idea is one to consider! This costume allows for an ethereal approach to the fairy theme and amazing color coordination. You simply have to find a dress that matches the color of the fairy you’re dressing up as, pair it with some costume wings, and ta-da! You have a fun and colorful group costume! Photo by Pan Xiaozhen from Unsplash Bratz With the rise in Y2K trends coming back, and all the iconic shows and characters that go with it, a Bratz costume is the perfect way to emulate that. This costume is perfect if you’re looking to mix that iconic flair with the early 2000s style. With the rise in popularity of thrift stores, you and your friends can find staple pieces that will instantly make anyone who sees you recognize the era you’re referencing! And, there are tons of fun hair and makeup styles that you can curate to make the look yours. Winx Club This group costume is perfect for a trendier approach to the fairy theme. It’s also the type of costume where you and your friends can play around with the characters you dress up as, with the variety that appears in the show. You could also get inspiration from the original outfits and curate your costume with clothes from your own closet. This costume also allows for a more shimmery and extravagant fairy look that will make your group stand out in any crowd! (Wo)Men in Black Wearing a power suit and serving as a secret agent at the same time? Sign me up. You and your friends can have that classic black and white suit look and pair it with black sunglasses to have the perfect agent style from the movie. While this costume is more uniform, if you’re looking for something different from the classic suit style, you can always switch out the pants for a skirt or change the regular blazer for a cropped one. Doing so allows your group to reinvent the original aesthetic of the movie. Photo by Beth Teutschmann from Unsplash Wizard of Oz cHARACTERS When it comes to classics, The Wizard of Oz is an amazing idea that allows you to play around with the different characters and reinvent them as your own. With the movie Wicked coming out soon, you can pull inspiration from the trailers and add characters like Glinda or Elphaba to the mix! Anyone will see and instantly recognize this iconic group costume.

There are many more costumes to choose from, but I hope these suggestions give you and your friends some holiday inspiration.

Have a fun and safe Halloween!

